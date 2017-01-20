Advanced search

PREVIEW: Weston-super-Mare head coach relishing the opportunity to climb the National League South table

15:38 20 January 2017

Weston FC away at Oxford.

Weston FC away at Oxford.

Archant

Weston Football Club welcome Wealdstone to The Woodspring Stadium tomorrow (Saturday) and head coach Scott Bartlett says his team ‘can’t wait’ to get out on the pitch, despite suffering defeat last time out.

A tough 3-2 loss away at Dartford on Tuesday night halted a four-match unbeaten run by the Seagulls’ – their best run of form under Bartlett.

But the head coach told the Mercury he has a ‘very strong’ squad, which has been strengthened by three new signings in the past week.

Strikers Jake Lee and Jake Reid joined this week, as well as reative midfielder Mohamed Chemlal.

Bartlett told the Mercury he was particularly happy to see Chemlal make his way to The Woodspring, with his parent club Forest Green Rovers’ fans rating him very highly.

He said: “This is like the second phase now as we had a number of players on 93-day loans which have come to an end. So, we had planned to bring a few more in to replace those players.

“I am really pleased to get Chemlal in and I know Forest Green fans think he should be near the first team, so that says a lot about him.

“We did really well on Tuesday and obviously I am gutted we lost the game but that shows how far we have come that we are disappointed to come away with a good performance at third-placed Dartford.

“But that’s football and we are really excited for Saturday’s game. We are looking forward to the prospect of being 15th in the table if everything goes our way.

“But equally we can easily slip back to where we were as there are a lot of teams in there. We have a bit of momentum so we need to keep that going.”

In-form striker Gethyn Hill will be hoping to add to his goal tally, having scored three goals in the past three games.

His goal-scoring has come as no surprise to Bartlett, who said the club had been watching him for more than a month.

He said: “We did all our homework and it is no surprise to me he is doing well. He has a great work ethic too and I am pleased with his work off the ball too.

“He could move on to bigger and better things but we will have to see – if he does, we are doing our job right.”

Bartlett also said he is not worried about a selection headache with a host of attacking players fighting for places.

He said those who have played regularly are in the ‘driving seat’ but everyone has an opportunity to play for Weston.

As temperatures continue to plummet in the town, Bartlett also added the staff are doing their best to ensure tomorrow’s match goes ahead.

For match updates and live reactiononto www.westonmercury.co.uk/sport for all the latest Weston Football Club news.

