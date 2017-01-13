Advanced search

Win

Stan Collymore to host talk show live from The Woodspring Stadium

09:00 19 January 2017

Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore

Archant

Weston Football Club are welcoming former England footballer – and now media pundit – Stan Collymore to The Woodspring Stadium as he hosts his Call Collymore show live from the Seagulls’ home ground.

Comment

And you could be in with a chance of winning two tickets to the event, which also includes a two-course meal and an exclusive question and answer session with the man himself.

Collymore has had an illustrious football career, with spells at Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa the highlights of his playing days.

Having previously held the English transfer record (he moved from Nottingham Forest to Liverpool for £8.5million back in 1995) the former striker’s post-retirement career has gone from strength to strength, and he is  now regularly working with TalkSport.

The live broadcast of Call Collymore will include audience participation from Weston’s football fans as a lively discussion ensues about the weekend’s Premier League action.

The Mercury has teamed up  with Concierge UK – who are hosting the event – to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets  to the event at 7.30pm on March 4. The prize includes access to the live broadcast, a two-course meal prepared by Il Michelangelo, and a chance to ask Collymore any questions about football.

To enter, simply answer the question below.

Or, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Stan Collymore Competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW by 10am on January 27.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering, you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: How much did Liverpool pay for Collymore back in 1995?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other Sport Stories

Win: Stan Collymore to host talk show live from The Woodspring Stadium

Yesterday, 09:00
Stan Collymore

Weston Football Club are welcoming former England footballer – and now media pundit – Stan Collymore to The Woodspring Stadium as he hosts his Call Collymore show live from the Seagulls’ home ground.

New: MATCH REPORT: Weston-super-Mare slip to 3-2 defeat at promotion-hopefuls Dartford

Wed, 11:56
Weston striker Gethyn Hill. (Picture: Will.T.Photography)

Weston slipped to their first defeat in five matches as they were edged out 3-2 against promotion-chasing Dartford on Tuesday night.

Seagulls sign second striker ahead of tomorrow’s Dartford match

Mon, 09:12
Jake Reid is the second striker to arrive at The Woodspring in the past few days.

Weston-super-Mare Football Club have signed a second striker ahead of tomorrow’s (Tuesday) match away at Dartford.

New: Seagulls swoop for new striker

Friday, January 13, 2017
Jake Reid is the second striker to arrive at The Woodspring in the past few days.

Weston-super-Mare Football Club have confirmed the signing of 25-year-old striker Jake Lee.

Winning start to the New Year and new pitch for Hornets

Friday, January 13, 2017
Hornets v Camborne.

Hornets started the New Year with a comprehensive victory over Camborne on the new artificial pitch.

Seasider start New Year with bonus point victory

Friday, January 13, 2017
James Mackay.

Weston secured a bonus point five-try victory over South Devon side Kingsbridge.

Winscombe continue winning run at Gordano

Friday, January 13, 2017
Winscombe Rugby Club.

Winscombe continued their winning run in the league with a comprehensive victory at Gordano.

Development team pay the price for poor discipline

Friday, January 13, 2017

Hornets’ Development side were held to a high-scoring draw at Bristol Harlequins.

Hornettes holding their own in higher league

Friday, January 13, 2017
Sid Clarke.

Hornettes ladies are holding their own after gaining promotion into the Women’s National Conference South West 1 League.

Winscombe Girls on top in close encounter

Friday, January 13, 2017
Millie Dadds.

Winscombe Under-18 Girls defeated Devonport Services in a close encounter, with several county and regional players on show for each team.

Most Read Sport

MATCH REPORT: Weston-super-Mare slip to 3-2 defeat at promotion-hopefuls Dartford

Weston striker Gethyn Hill. (Picture: Will.T.Photography)

Stan Collymore to host talk show live from The Woodspring Stadium

Stan Collymore

Winning start to the New Year and new pitch for Hornets

Hornets v Camborne.

Weston youngsters defeat England schools side

Weston mixed section finishes with a bowmaker event

Weston Golf Club juniors.

Weston partners battle for the Irlam Trophy

Weston Golf Club winners.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Somerset's trusted business finder