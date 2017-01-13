Win

Stan Collymore to host talk show live from The Woodspring Stadium

Stan Collymore Archant

Weston Football Club are welcoming former England footballer – and now media pundit – Stan Collymore to The Woodspring Stadium as he hosts his Call Collymore show live from the Seagulls’ home ground.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And you could be in with a chance of winning two tickets to the event, which also includes a two-course meal and an exclusive question and answer session with the man himself.

Collymore has had an illustrious football career, with spells at Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa the highlights of his playing days.

Having previously held the English transfer record (he moved from Nottingham Forest to Liverpool for £8.5million back in 1995) the former striker’s post-retirement career has gone from strength to strength, and he is now regularly working with TalkSport.

The live broadcast of Call Collymore will include audience participation from Weston’s football fans as a lively discussion ensues about the weekend’s Premier League action.

The Mercury has teamed up with Concierge UK – who are hosting the event – to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets to the event at 7.30pm on March 4. The prize includes access to the live broadcast, a two-course meal prepared by Il Michelangelo, and a chance to ask Collymore any questions about football.

To enter, simply answer the question below.

Or, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Stan Collymore Competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW by 10am on January 27.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering, you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry