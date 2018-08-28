Cheddar take the points with 10 men



Ashton and Backwell Utd 2

Cheddar 3

An inspired second-half display from 10-man Cheddar earned them three points from a riveting game at Ashton and Backwell United.

The hosts were seemingly in control at the break, leading 2-1 and with a man advantage, but Cheddar showed they can be a threat to anybody in the league with a resilient performance in the second half.

Harry Walker grazed the bar on nine minutes for Backwell and they were hit by a goal from Adam Wright on 20 minutes. The home side responded well and deservedly drew level when Callum Townsend smashed home a penalty.

Townsend was then upended in the box and he duly dispatched his second spot-kick of the game. It got worse for Cheddar, as Samuel King was sent-off on the stroke of half time.

The riposte was outstanding and Oliver Hucker equalised for the visitors, who continued their momentum to force a succession of saves from Ryan Clark, but he could do nothing about the winner from Wright.

The man of the match award, kindly sponsored by The Grand Pier, went to Adam Wright.

On Saturday, Cheddar entertain Sherborne Town (3pm) in Division 1 of the Western League. On Tuesday, Toolstation Western League Premier Division side Brislington (7.45pm) are the visitors in the first round of the Somerset Premier Cup.

Goals from John Edwards and Harry Hughes saw Cheddar Reserves move to the top of Division 3 of the Uhlsport Somerset County League and continue their unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory over Combe St Nicholas.

On Saturday, the Reserves travel to Ilminster Town (2pm) in round two of the Melhuish and Saunders Somerset Senior Cup.

Cheddar A’s game at Selkirk United in the first round of the Weston and District League’s Doug Atwell Shield was abandoned following a nasty injury sustained by the Cheesemen’s Daniel Harris.

After a three-hour wait on the pitch for an ambulance, Daniel was eventually transferred to Bristol’s Southmead Hospital.

It was diagnosed that he suffered a break of his tibia and fibula and he underwent surgery on Sunday. All at the club wish Daniel well for a speedy recovery.

On Saturday, Cheddar A travel to Lodway (3pm) in Division 3 of the Weston and District League.

Cheddar Ladies were 7-4 victors at Purnell Reserves in Division 2 of the Somerset County Women’s League. Sinead Boys (2), Jade Burton (3) and Charlotte Scriven were the goalscorers.

On Sunday, the ladies entertain Evercreech (2pm) in more Division 2 action.