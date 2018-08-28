Advanced search

FA CUP: Weston and Bath to battle for first round berth

PUBLISHED: 16:20 08 October 2018

Weston FC v Coggeshall Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A thunderous Somerset derby is on the cards after Weston-super-Mare were drawn against rivals Bath City in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, with a coveted spot in the first round proper up for grabs.

A big crowd is guaranteed for the high-stakes clash at the Woodspring Stadium, which is likely to be played on October 20 and could see the winner secure a money-spinning tie in the first round proper.

The winners will also pocket £25,000 in prize money.

The Seagulls edged out Salisbury and Coggeshall Town en route to the fourth qualifying round, while the Romans secured comfortable victories over Banbury and Lewes.

The last time Weston made the first round was in 2014, when Micky Bell’s Seagulls lost 4-1 to Doncaster Rovers at the Woodspring Stadium in front of almost 3,000 people.

Bath, unlike Weston, have enjoyed a good start to the season – sitting just outside the playoffs – and will be big favourites for the clash having beaten the Seagulls already this term.

Marc McGregor’s side site bottom of the National League South, with their only wins of the campaign coming in the cup, and he will be hoping to avenge August’s 2-0 league defeat at Twerton Park.

