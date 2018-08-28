Weston Mendip held to a draw at Plympton

Weston Mendip Ladies returned from Plympton with a point after a hard-fought encounter.

Plympton Ladies 1

Weston Mendip 1

Plympton’s game plan was clear and uncomplicated, win the ball any way possible, and boot it up to the two centre forwards.

Mendip adjusted quickly but were very unlucky to fall behind after Hayley Bosley’s back pass to the goal keeper slowed in the long grass and was intercepted by the Plympton striker, leaving keeper Amanda Hubbard no chance.

The visitors had already missed two good chances to take the lead and continued to create chances throughout the first half. This was a game against the top of the South West Women’s League Weston Mendip were not prepared to give it up.

The influential midfield of Becki King and Sarah Adams dominated the centre, despite several strong challenges resulting in numerous free kicks to the visitors.

As the second half progressed, Mendip dominated the game. A change in formation allowed Sherise Binns and Katie Sharky more freedom and after several near misses Mendip eventually equalised.

Amy Clark reacted quickly to a well-directed King header to drill home the equaliser. Mendip continued to press for the winner and during a rare Plympton attack Bosley was harshly penalised for hand ball.

Hubbard brilliantly saved the resulting penalty and Mendip gained a hard-fought point.

PD&CL Building Services girl of the game was Hayley Bosley.