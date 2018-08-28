Weston-super-Mare Football Club’s match called off

Weston Football Club. Archant

Weston-super-Mare Football Club’s match against East Thurrock United today (Saturday) has been called off.

The Seagulls were due to play the side at the Woodspring Stadium, in Winterstoke Road, at 3pm.

East Thurrock United is currently stuck in traffic due to a crash on the M4.

The game has been called off by the match referee.

For more updates, visit the Weston-super-Mare AFC on Facebook.