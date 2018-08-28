Advanced search

Weston-super-Mare Football Club’s match called off

PUBLISHED: 13:58 13 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:58 13 October 2018

Weston Football Club.

Weston Football Club.

Weston-super-Mare Football Club’s match against East Thurrock United today (Saturday) has been called off.

The Seagulls were due to play the side at the Woodspring Stadium, in Winterstoke Road, at 3pm.

East Thurrock United is currently stuck in traffic due to a crash on the M4.

The game has been called off by the match referee.

