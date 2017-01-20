Advanced search

Weston-super-Mare Football Club ‘trained hard’ despite match postponement and are ‘ready’ for Whitehawk clash

11:06 25 January 2017

Scott Bartlett.

Scott Bartlett.

Archant

Weston-super-Mare’s head coach, Scott Bartlett, did not let the team have a day off on Saturday, despite their match at home to Whitehawk falling victim to the weather.

The clash at The Woodspring Stadium was postponed due to a frozen pitch and has now been rearranged for March 3, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Only two matches survived the weather in the National League South and Bartlett said while other teams may have taken advantage of a day off, his side trained properly.

He said: “It has been a really good week. The pitch looked beautiful but it could not be played on. It is disappointing but it gives any niggles from the past few games a few extra days to recover.

“Other teams may have taken the day off but we trained really hard and trained well on Tuesday night too.”

There has also been some good news in terms of signings for the Seagulls, with French attacking midfielder Mohamed Chemlal joining on loan from Forest Green Rovers and Lloyd Humphries has now extended his loan from Cardiff City until the end of the season.

Bartlett told the Mercury a number of league clubs were interested in the Welsh play-maker.

He said:”It is really good Cardiff are pleased with his progress here and I know some League One and League Two clubs were interested in him.

“So that is a real positive for us and we now have him until the end of the season.”

Weston travel to Whitehawk on Saturday but the long journey to the suburbs of Brighton does not phase Bartlett who says the team are ‘travelling well’ and looking forward to the getting back to playing matches after an unplanned week-long break.

He added: “The lads look forward to spending time together now and we are travelling well now.

“We have had some good results on the road and we lost our last game so we are looking to bounce back.

“You always take a point away from home but we want to be winning games so hopefully we can bring back the three points.”

Whitehawk sit in the relegation zone but just three points behind Weston, so victory for the Seagulls could see them pull away from the bottom three.

Kick-off is at 3pm, with Weston looking to climb up the table. The Seagulls are currently 16th with 25 points from their 25 games so far this season.

Exclusive: Weston-super-Mare Football Club 'trained hard' despite match postponement and are 'ready' for Whitehawk clash

