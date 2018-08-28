FA CUP: Win tickets to Weston vs Bath City

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:41 18 October 2018

Weston FC v Coggeshall Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston FC v Coggeshall Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston and Bath City face off in ‘one of the ties of round’ on Saturday, with the winner earning a spot in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls hope to put a dismal start to the season – which has left them marooned at the bottom of the National League South table – behind them at the Woodspring Stadium.

A whopping £25,000 is up for grabs in prize money, plus the chance of a money-spinning tie against the likes of Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers or Sunderland.

The Romans have already beaten Weston this season in the league, and were much more convincing in reaching the final qualifying round compared to Weston’s nervy wins over Salisbury and Coggeshall Town.

Weston boss Marc McGregor, who is under mounting pressure having not secured a league win this campaign, expects a difficult challenge but is confident his side can emerge victorious.

He said: “Sometimes you think it’s in the stars, but it’s a game that the whole town’s looking forward to and the same for Bath really.

“It’s probably one of the ties of the round, but we’re looking forward to it and it should be a good game.

“Bath are a good side so we’ll respect them as it will be a tough game but one that we’re looking to come out on top in.”

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Football Club to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Weston play Bath City at the Woodspring Stadium.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

The competition closes at noon tomorrow (Friday).

