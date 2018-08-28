Advanced search

Worle work hard to pick up three points

PUBLISHED: 09:27 05 October 2018

Clevedon Utd v Worle FC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Utd v Worle FC. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Worle recorded another victory, this time at home to Odd Down Reserves.

Worle 3

Odd Downs Res 1

Worle took another three points in a game that was closer than the scoreline suggests.

Manager Darren Downs shuffled his team bringing in Marcus Walters and Ryan Down, with Chris Taylor making way on the bench and Elliot Nelson also returning to the bench.

It was end-to-end in the first 20 minutes with Odd Down taking the game to Worle and a couple of breakaways caught the home defence napping, with keeper Jack Hodrien in good form.

Worle were getting into their stride and it was the home side who took the lead when a great run from Ryan Down found Callum Mcmanus and he made no mistake.

Just before half-time Odd Down equalised when a scramble in the home 18-yard box found the Odd Down centre forward and he beat Hodrien.

After the break, Ryan Hodrien had chances to put Worle back into the lead, but it was the introduction of top scorer Chris Taylor that changed the game when he fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

With Worle now dominant, Taylor put Worle further ahead when he picked up the ball just outside the area and fired a shot into the bottom corner of the away goal.

There was only looking one winner now and injuries hampered the away side further and they finished the game with 10 men after running out of subs.

Man of the match for his dramatic introduction and two goals was Chris Taylor. Many thanks go to sponsors Tanto Labels, Oldmixon Industrial Estate.

Nailsea United 3

Wrington Redhill 1

Wrington Redhill slipped to a disappointing defeat away to fellow league strugglers Nailsea United with the home side taking an early lead on six minutes when Matt Day headed home from a free kick.

The best first half chance came when a defender headed Ollie Clements’ corner towards goal, but a tremendous save from Jack Smith pushed the ball onto the crossbar and away from danger.

The lead was doubled on 40 minutes when Sam Olsen latched onto a loose ball that ricocheted off Leigh White and Jason Potter and slotted past Matt Hill.

After the interval, Wrington Redhill took the game to their hosts with a series of corners from Clements, the best of which saw his brother Sam head over the bar. Rory Thomas replaced Callum Briggs and from his corner Chris Bradley headed wide.

Cruelly following pretty much even play Nailsea scored again through Olsen following a poor clearance from defence.

Mark Brown replaced Jake Horton and a good build up involving Thomas and George Martin led to a strike from distance by Whitey that went over the crossbar.

A consolation goal came five minutes from time when a penalty was awarded for a handball offence. Ollie Clements’ effort was smothered by Smith but the alert Mike Rowcliffe latched onto the rebound and found the net for a final score of 3-1.

Victoria Men's BC.

