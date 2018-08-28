Free water polo session at Hutton Moor

Weston Swimming Club’s water polo section is holding its final free have-a-go session at Hutton Moor.

Weston Swimming Club’s water polo section will be holding the third and final free Have-a-Go at Water Polo at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre Pool on October 21 at 5pm.

The sessions are part of Swim England’s initiative to get more people playing water polo, and who have provided the funding. It is open to 10 year olds upwards.

Weston are also opening it up to ex-swimmers who have become disillusioned with swimming or interested parties who might want to try out for the senior sides.

The only requirement is that potential participants, who can be male or female, can swim at least 25m.