Seniors’ captain hands over at Mendip Spring

Mendip Spring Golf Club. Archant

Andy Ashfold is the new seniors’ captain at Mendip Spring Golf Club.

More than 60 senior members of Mendip Spring Golf Club competed in a Stableford competition to end the summer season, when Bob Hampson, the outgoing seniors’ captain, handed over to vice-captain Andy Ashford.

There was a shotgun start to the competition which was organised in three balls and was won by Tony Scott with 38 points. In second place was Trevor Oates with 37 and in third place was Clive Woodford with 36. Winner of the Over-70s competition was Mike Richards, who also had 36 points.

The competitors sat down for an enjoyable celebration luncheon after the event with Bob and Andy reviewing the highlights of the season and presenting the winning individuals with their cups and medals.

Mendip Spring, based in Congresbury, has seen a big increase in its seniors’ membership over the last few years. Many newer members have started golf with a nine-hole membership of the club’s Lakeside course and, once acquiring sufficient skills, have graduated to the 18-hole Brinsea Championship course.