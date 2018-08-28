Worlebury duo enjoy success at county event at Burnham & Berrow

Worlebury Golf Club duo Lynne Johnson and Amanda Cook tasted success at the Somerset County Ladies Golf Association nine-hole Champion of Champions competition at Burnham & Berrow.

With gale force winds and at times, driving rain, Burnham was a beast, but Lynne and Amanda coped well with the conditions. Lynne won the senior ladies’ trophy and Amanda was third on countback in her competition.

Such were the atrocious conditions, particularly in the morning, that there were a number of call-offs in the men’s Stableford at Worlebury.

The stormy weather did not deter the highest handicapper in the field, John Mayer, who made light of the conditions to return the day’s top score. John’s 43 points saw him win Division 3 at a canter.

This saw his handicap reduced by three shots to 25. Paul Otterburn came second with 35 and Eifion Price third with 33.

Countback was required to decide the outcome of Division 1 with Andy Taylor pipping John Wright, both scoring 36. Dave Collard came third with 35, beating Mark Puddy, also on countback.

Avalon Originals captain Graham Hewlett won Division 2 with 36. Kerry Dunstan was runner-up with 34, pipping Fred Hooper on countback.

The three-ball of Lisa Griffiths, Sue Kinch and Sue Liddeatt had a narrow win in the ladies’ bowmaker, their 62 points edging out the trio of Emma Bourton, Ginette Bright and Marnie Sweet who had 60. Sylvia Cook, Tonia Wood-Rosingh and Kay Pollard came third on 59.

The Stragglers had their end of season bash with 18 players taking to the course.

Comfortable winners in the three-man bowmaker competition were Jon Dyer, Andy Taylor and Dougie Woods with 90 points.

There was also an individual competition for the Clive Thomas Trophy. The late Clive Thomas, a dedicated Straggler, donated this trophy many years ago.

Andy Taylor top scored with 40 points closely followed by Graham Horroll with 39. Unfortunately for them neither had played enough games to qualify for the Clive Thomas Trophy, which was awarded to Dougie Woods, who came in with a fine 38.

Dougie raised a glass in the memory of Clive and thanked Keith for his efforts in leading the Stragglers this season. Keith, in turn thanked all the players for representing the club so well this season on and off the course. He made special mention to former captain Martin Morgan who had played in every game.

Following a splendid meal in the clubhouse Jon Dyer took on the fines master’s role and raised £50 for the captain’s charity.

The final of the CD Lock mixed matchplay competition was held and saw the pairing of Pauline Smith and Kevin Fudge too strong for head greenkeeper Lauchlan Millar and his partner Diane.

The seniors’ Sayer Shield was also finalised when Brian Maidment beat Bob Oram in a 18-hole play-off.

The captain/pro series was up and running once more with Steve Taylor and Roy Baker facing the challenge of Phil Stone and Mike Knight. Taylor and Baker were in top form and in reeling off a number of birdies brushed aside the plucky opposition.

Off the course, the annual dinner dance was held. A full clubhouse had a sumptuous meal and were royally entertained by a quality Take That tribute group.

Club captain Steve Taylor thanked the members for supporting the event, the social committee for organising it so well and the catering and bar staff for their excellent service.

Weston Golf Club past captains met for their annual golf match and dinner. The weather got the better of the captains for the golf, but the evening meal was enjoyed by all.

Weston ladies welcomed 58 visitors for their popular Berry Bowmaker Open competition played in beautiful autumn sunshine. There were 30 teams competing with visiting players from as far afield as Redditch, Monmouthshire, South Herefordshire and Temple Cloud.

The overall winning team were Kay Hayden (Mendip Spring), Julie Jones (Tall Pines) and Alison Whitewood (Weston), with a score of 85 helped by Alison scoring a birdie on the par four sixth hole.

Runners-up were J Errington, A Vickers and C Stait from Burnham & Berrow. Third prize went to the Redditch team of J Kerr, A Taylor and S Dixon.

The best visitor team prize was awarded to S Hellyar, L Law and S John from The Monmouthshire.

Melanie Rossi was the winner of the Lillington Bowl with Julie Ward runner-up. Congratulations to Steve and Wendy Thomas who played in the final against Kaylee Davey and Jack Radcliffe to win the Claude Lalonde trophy.

Congratulations also to Sue and Dave Garrett who are the winners of the Walker Plate.

Weston seniors played their final home match of the season when they hosted a team from Oake Manor on a day that threatened some heavy weather, but delivered typical blustery autumn conditions.

Ron Kelley and Graham Quick were first out for the home side and set a high standard to follow as they ran out 5&4 winners. Vice-captain Ed Langford and Don Harris kept the winning ways with a one-up victory before captain Robin Webb and Tony Barry matched the opening pair with another 5&4 win.

The only defeat of the day was a close affair that Dave Snowdon and Greg Lewis narrowly lost one down, followed by another tight match that produced the only halved game by Paul Chesney and John Morgan.

The last pairing was Rob Filer and John Humphrey who won their game 3&2 which gave a final result of a 4½-1½ win for the Weston team.

Dave Rowland and Gerry Taylor booked their places for the Alan Holt Knockout Trophy as they finished in the top two positions in the first qualifier in fairly dismal and dank October conditions.

Rowland returned a nett score of 68 to win the day’s competition with Taylor a shot adrift on 69 in second and pushing Dave Cummings into third on countback with a better back nine.

Fourth place went to seniors captain Robin Webb on 70 who had a better back nine than Paul Chesney who came fifth. Five twos were recorded by Nick Bohin, Neil Horsfield, Ron Kelley, Ed Langford and Michael Latham.

Two open competitions in two days at Wedmore started with the inaugural seniors’ mixed open which attracted more than 40 visiting players as well as a similar number of locals.

Wet and windy conditions produced low scores but a tight finish with three scores of 35 being best of the day. Countback gave first place to Jill Jordan and Mike Waddington from Lilleybrook, ahead of Duncan and Rachel Hughes from Oake Manor, with Phil and Kay Taylor from Enmore taking third place.

Vera Ireland and John Russell were the best Wedmore team on 34, a score matched by Bob and Alison Cooke from Sidmouth and Phil Hodge and Anne Elliott-Rose from Enmore.

Conditions were perhaps marginally better for the annual holding of the Yonex Trophy with Wedmore players this time dominating the prizes.

Best of all was Mark Sweeting, making light of the conditions with a brilliant 41 points, two better than runner-up Mark Cornish. Best visitor of the day was Dewi Morgan with an excellent score of 38 on an unfamiliar course.

Home players then filled the next three places, Charles Sweeney, Dale Worthington and Duncan Williams all beating par with a score of 37.

Annya Patten with a hard earned 33 took the ladies’ trophy, two shots better than runner-up Liz Sweeney with Jane Prosser best on countback from a group of players on 30.

It was a good week for Patten for in conjunction with Linda Wright and Beryl Richards she won the ladies’ Texas scramble with a nett score of 62.2.

They were chased home by Liz Hill, Deidre Wheadon and June Smith with 64.1, with Judy Brooking-Clark, Jane Prosser and Eileen Gillibrand next on 65.7.

The seniors also had two outings in the week with some outstanding scores in Division 3. Ray Wall won on 45, three better than Dennis Howard with Phil Rogers third on 38.

There were some odd results in Divisions 1 and 2 with the first three in the top section, John Russell, David Taylor and Mike Garbutt all scoring 38, while in Division 2, Nigel Day, Chris Monks and Nick Smith all scored 37.

For the third year running Brean were the runners up in the Quad Cup. Played at a wet and windy Tall Pines they lined up against their usual opponents of the hosts, Isle of Wedmore and Weston.

With each team fielding six pairs they faced each other twice in the long-standing format. Brean won three of the their matches, but lost out in the other three giving them three points, the same as Weston.

Each game is played to a finish and the number of holes up or down at the end decides any ties. Brean just edged out Weston, but failed to match the points total of the hosts, who claimed the trophy for a seventh time.

In 12 months time it will be the 25th anniversary of the event and it is Brean’s turn to hold and they look forward to welcoming the neighbouring clubs to the new country club.

Roger Phillips proved that he might be wasting unnecessary fuel in his buggy when he plays by taking the weight of a full bag of clubs with him.

The Ward Tankard only permits two clubs and a putter to be used and Phillips returned his best score for a few weeks with a winning score of 40 points.

He wasn’t the only sub par score either as Barrie Yearsley and Ian Adams both carded 39, with Yearsley winning a countback for second spot. Pete Douglas carded 38 for fourth spot.

Not one, but two nett 63s were scored in the third round of the seniors’ eclectic event. The first came from George Stratford and it proved to be the winning one as Don Edmondson’s similar effort later in the day lost out on a back nine countback. Third place went to Ken Ponter on 66.