Finals day held at Isle of Wedmore

Isle of Wedmore Golf Club held its finals day, the culmination of all the summer knockout competitions.

The men’s singles starts proceedings as it is played over 36 holes. Indeed, this year it took slightly longer, 37 holes to separate John Wormald and Alan Richardson, with Wormald birdying the first extra hole.

The men’s doubles also took place in the morning and this proved an easier win for Andy Favell and Bobby Jones over Stu Bishop and Rob Davis, coming out winners by 4&3.

There was a better result in the afternoon for Bishop as in partnership with Louise Allen they were only two over par gross when beating Ange Webber and Bill Lander by 3&1.

The seniors had three finals taking place, all singles. The first of these was for the main trophy and proved an easy win for Terry Clark against Brad Speller, making a brave return from an injured back, but going down 7&6.

In the plate competition, Frank Denniston found he had to give more shots than he was able to and John Hogan ran out winner by 4&2.

The final seniors’ event was the inaugural Rabbbits Cup for those on higher handicap and proved the most tightly contested of the three with Peter Rutter finally overcoming David Summers-Cook on the 19th hole.

The previous week the seniors’ pairs final had taken place with a win for Geoff Musson-Thorp and Gordon Kendall over Nick Parker and Roy Tomlins.

With Ange Webber making three finals there was only one final left to play for the ladies and this proved another tight affair with Sue Hughes eventually overcoming June Smith 2&1.

There were more ladies in action earlier in the week with Claire Biggs winning Division 1 of the medal ahead of Jen Jones and Marlyn Jackson.

June Smith won Division 2 from Sue Painter and Pam Berry while Division 3 was won by Janet Robson ahead of Judith Ogden and Jennifer Fell.

Weston Golf Club held its presidents day hosted by club president Gordon Robert and lady president Wendy Homer.

The day proved successful despite the adverse weather and raised £3,466 for The Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

The winning team were Nick Walker, Kevin Lane, John Stokes and Steve Strange. Runners-up were Denise and Les Andrews, Andy Dibble and Jerry Pearce. Paul Burns, Ben Chapman, Dave Chapman and Steve Edwards were third and Gerry Taylor, Glenn Taylor, Harry Turner and Roy Turner fourth.

The mixed team winners were Nick Bohin, Jean Cooper, Graham and Sue Osman and runners-up were Eileen and Fred Donbavand and Ron and Carol Kelley.

The players celebrated the day with a superb dinner following the prize presentation.

Lady captain Zena Balcombe and her team, representing Europe, challenged vice-captain Glenda Latham-Creasey’s USA team in a Ryder Cup special competition.

The match went to the final pairing and with just five points in it, Glenda’s USA team lifted the trophy. Glenda had the best round of the day scoring 38 points followed by Sue Stilwell with 37. Sue Andow wasn’t far behind with 35 and Diney Costeloe was fourth with 34.

Weston juniors played an 18-hole competition in fine weather for the championship cup.

Winner was Myles Bliss who scored an excellent 39 points in windy conditions. Second place went to Tommy Clist followed by Jay Issac in third and fourth place went to Will Tester.

There was also a nine-hole competition which was won convincingly by Johnny Cunningham. Rory Andow played in his first ever competition at five-years-old and won the competition for non-handicapped players.

Lady captain Zena Balcombe presented the prizes with club professional Ben Lock.

The long hot summer seemed a distant memory at Worlebury when competitors took to the course for the Bert Dunston Memorial Cup and the September monthly medal.

It is to the credit of head greenkeeper Lauchlan Millar and his team that the course, despite the incessant rain, played very well.

The Bert Dunston Memorial Cup is a well established pairs competition. The cup is named after Bert Dunston, who was a great servant to the club. He was in post when it first opened in 1908 and went on to work at Worlebury all his life, much of it as head greenkeeper (apart from serving in the forces in the Great War).

The competition was well supported and despite the heavy rain for much of the day, some excellent scores were recorded. Past captains Steve Rowlands and Dougie Woods took home the cup with an excellent nett 61.

Rowlands was in scintillating form, making light of the conditions and playing the central part in the win. It was a close finish with one of last year’s winners, John Melwani, this time partnered by Lee O’Dea, coming second with 62 and Tony Foster/John Jones finishing third with 63.

The men’s medal was played in atrocious conditions particularly in the morning and this affected the number of competitors willing to brave the elements. Despite this, some excellent scores were recorded, particularly in the first division.

There was an Avalon Royals’ top three in Division 1 with Ben Main, on his return from injury, scoring an amazing 63 to pip John Melwani by two shots. Dan Bovingdon was third with a 69.

Andy Collard had the standout score in Division 2, a nett 67 giving him a comfortable win. It was a similar story in Division 3, with only Ricky Bennett shooting under his handicap, his 69 edging out John Mayer by one shot.

There was a surprise result in the annual captain v vice-captain’s match. Invariably, the vice-captain’s team prevails in this fixture, but this year Steve Taylor put one over his vice, Paul McAdams and led his side to a win by 6.5 to 4.5.

The outcome of three of the summer competitions was decided this week with Pete Gilpin beating Keri Allchurch in the Founders, Dave Collard and John Melwani beating Steve Biddle and Peter Hill in the Commemoration and David Mellor beating Rich Exon in the Petty.

The ladies held their monthly medal in conjunction with a nine-hole Stableford. Janet Fear top scored to comfortably win Division 1 from Lynn Pope and Sally Dawkins.

Angela Bagley won Division 2 closely followed by Sue Liddeatt and Lisa Griffiths. Eunice McAdams, in a league of her own, topped the third division.

Ladies’ captain Lorna Macivor, making a welcome return after fracturing her leg, was pipped to first place in the nine-holer by Yvonne Webb.

The seniors held the Sayer Shield, an event for those who have won a monthly medal/Stableford during the course of the season, running it in tandem with the September medal.

Dave Clark recorded the best score of the day with a fine nett 68 to win the Division 1 medal. Peter Hill was runner-up beating John Millar on countback, both having 69s.

Tony Evans with a 68 won Division 2. Bob Oram was runner-up on countback edging out Brian Maidment, both scoring 71.

As far as the Sayer Shield is concerned, the end result was that with Dave and Tony ineligible, Bob and Brian were the day’s next top scorers and will contest a play-off in the near future to decide the winner.

Mike Strang’s seniors section’s social season is drawing to a close. Oake Manor were the latest visitors and were soundly beaten 5-1. Good wins were recorded by the pairings of Barry Newson/Geoff Wildman, Strang/Stuart Macivor, Bob Oram/Malcolm Timmis, Glyn Ager/Brian Maidment and John Hobbs/Dave Pope.

Weston, holding a seven-hole advantage, visited the club in a confident mood to play the second leg of the Cream Cup. Worlebury had a mountain to climb and in the end it proved too much, Weston doing just enough to squeeze home.

Captain Steve Taylor with his playing partner, vice-captain Paul McAdams, came up against his Weston counterpart Chris Homer, who, on this occasion was partnered by past captain Glenn Taylor. The Worlebury pair had suffered a drubbing in the first leg but managed to recover some pride by winning two up.

The outcome would be decided by the match between the chairmen Phil Stone and Roy Schubert with their respective partners, Worlebury’s treasurer Graham Hewlett and Weston’s president Gordon Robert.

The Weston pair were quick out the blocks going into a two-hole lead. The Worlebury pair, with Phil prominent, had a purple patch winning seven holes in rapid succession which gave them hope. It was not to be, however, Gordon and Roy rallied and held on to restrict Phil and Graham to a four-hole win.

This was an excellent contest over the two legs and did much to continue to cement the close relationship between the two clubs.

The juniors had a presentation ceremony with Steve Taylor presenting trophies to the following youngsters - club champion (gross): Michael Nicholls; nett: Olly Tripp. Eric Waghorn Trophy: Lauren Hanson; runner-up: Callum Tucker; Centenary Trophy: am winner: Lauren Hanson; pm: Callum Tucker;

H&H Alarms Trophy:Olly Tripp, Lauren Hanson; 36-hole Stableford - overall winner: Callum Tucker; am: Lauren Hanson, pm: Troy Young.

Thanks were given to club members, Eric Waghorn and Dean Hooper of H&H Alarms for their continued support and generous sponsorship of their respective competitions.

Bill Marlow was the winner of the Veterans Trophy at Brean with a score of 40 points.

Ron Edmondson also scored 40 points in the Stableford competition, but as he is a sub 70-year-old youngster Marlow was awarded the silverware. Third place went to Mike Allen who edged out Mike Short on countback after they both had 39 points.

To complete a family double, Shirley Marlow matched her husband’s win by securing the ladies’ September medal. It was her first-ever competition win since she joined the club after a few near misses.

She relegated captain Sue Wright in the runners-up spot after her nett 70. Third place went to Lyn Bird on 75.

The Brean seniors team remained unbeaten at home in 2018 as they recorded their second drawn game against a strong Sedgemoor Police team.

The result was three games apiece with captain Chris Stephens awarding his team of the day prize to Tony Roper and Ray Byatt for their victory.

With captain Mike Carter hosting his away weekend at Dudsbury, it was a weekend of Super Series events back at Brean.

Steve Barker was one of the later starters in the Stableford. Many good scores were returned during the day but none as good as Barker’s 45-point total. His card also showed the only two of the day which made it a very profitable day overall for him.

He won by one from Paul Bacon who still bemoaned his putting despite scoring 44 points. Third-place was decided on countback between Dave Bradley and Simon Baunton on 43 with Bradley getting the decision.

John Cullinan carded his second low round of the weekend as he beat the course by seven in Sunday’s bogey competition. With the low scoring on Saturday, his 42-point score was only good enough for fifth spot, but 24 hours later he made no mistake as he topped the scorecharts and took the maximum Super Series points.

Those 10 points also see him rise to the summit of that table ahead of the winter break at the end of October. Runner-up on +5 was Pete Dunn with Brian Read taking third on +2.

As was the case the previous day only one two was scored and that was by Tony Higgins at the seventh hole.

Captain Mike Carter and pro Andrew March finished in a tie for seventh spot in the regional final of the Skycaddie Pro/Captain Challenge last week at Bowood.

The duo scored 39 points and actually led the way for part of the day, but ended the day in a respectable top 10 finish for the club. The winners from Honiton will travel to Spain in early November to contest the national final.