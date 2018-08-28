Jake flying up the British table tennis rankings

Jake Tucker Archant

Priory Community School Academy student Jake Tucker has shot up to 112 in the British rankings after several excellent results.

A high-flying Priory student played outstanding table tennis to win a match playing in the Bristol Summer Adult League for the first time - shooting up to 112 in the British rankings.

Jake Tucker, a Year 10 student at PCSA, won in the Bristol League where he came up against an adult opponent, and his Portishead team won every single game.

In a junior national event last weekend, Jake managed to win seven of his nine matches, including a victory against a higher-ranked opponent.

Also, Jake remarkably beat a player ranked 15 in a Plymouth tournament before going out in the quarter-finals. He has only been playing the game competitively for two years but is showing a real talent and a desire to play every day.

Neville Coles, executive principal of The Priory Learning Trust, said: “We follow Jake’s brilliant start to his table tennis career with interest. I’m a massive fan of Matthew Syed who became the best in Britain in the sport through playing with sheer determination and belief. With dedication and hard work Jake could go the same way.”