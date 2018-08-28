Advanced search

Liam back in action at Ashton Gate

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 03 October 2018

Liam Hunt

Weston boxer Liam Hunt returns to Ashton Gate for his latest bout on October 20.

Weston professional boxer Liam ‘the raging bull’ Hunt returns to the ring at Ashton Gate in Bristol on October 20.

He will face off against Birmingham’s ‘cheeky’ Dwain Grant in another tough contest. The show will have 10 professional bouts with a 10-round southern area title being contested as top of the bill.

Liam last fought in June at the same venue where he came off second best in a brutal contest against the undefeated Derrick Osaze. The fight was a thriller from start to finish and both boxers were awarded fight of the night.

Hunt’s manager Chris Sanigar said that many fighters would’ve been finished after the first round when Osaze unleashed a brutal attack hitting Liam from pillar to post, but he dug deep for the duration of the contest and even came back into things making it an all-out war.

The last three bouts Liam has had at Ashton Gate have been awarded fight of the night and the Weston man has earned quite a reputation in Bristol as an exciting fighter who will never give in.

After losing last time out, it took Hunt’s professional record to six wins, two losses and one draw and he is determined to come back with a bang. He has been training extremely hard for this bout travelling up and down the country for sparring and training twice a day.

Liam said: “I am really looking forward to this contest. People say it a lot in boxing but I have genuinely never been in the shape I’m in right now. I’m eating right, training right and preparing the best I can.

“As always come fight night I will give it my absolute all and leave everything in the ring. I would like to say a massive thank you to each and every person who supports me and has supported me in my boxing career, it is truly humbling.”

Anybody wanting to support Liam, tickets are priced at £35 standard seating and £55 VIP table seats and are available at Flex Fitness Academy, Coker Road, Weston.

Liam would also like to thank his sponsors Computer Problem Solutions Ltd, Flex Fitness Academy, Brown Brothers Construction and The Cube Food Bar.

