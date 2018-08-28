Busy week for Weston Open Badminton Club

Badminton. Archant

Weston Open Badminton Club enjoyed a busy week, with three matches in five days.

Monday night saw Zak’s Indian Kitchen, take on Pill in their first fixture of the new mixed league division 5 season. Their opposition are tipped to finish top of this year’s league, so Zak’s had their work cut out having only come together as a full team on the evening of the competition.

Headed up by captain Alison Ford, the team arrived in a professional fashion thanks to team kit organised by teammate Matt Brewer.

Abbi Richards and Eleanor Hill put up a strong opposition to Pill ladies, finishing just three points short of success. Andy Brueford and James Bethell took their match to three sets, losing 21-23 in the deciding rubber.

Early league leaders Laurago’s travelled to recently-relegated Mark. This proved to be a challenging fixture in unusual playing conditions.

Despite a heavy defeat against vastly more experienced opposition, Laurago’s retain joint top spot in the table.

The club’s final fixture was by far the most successful with Abatec Recruitment achieving a 3-3 draw away at local badminton powerhouse Chew Valley. This is a stunning result in the team’s first-ever competitive fixture.

Slawomir Trybus and Sebastian Rabura stood in at last minute to complement Josh Walker and Ian Boucher. This is a really promising platform from which the team can build on throughout the season.

The club is currently receiving national recognition for its work to increase participation in the sport. Practice nights are on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at venues across Weston.

Unlike all other clubs there is no membership fee, it is purely pay and play with no obligation or commitment. There is no minimum standard policy and the club welcomes all ages, abilities and weights.

If you would like to join, please email predwards@hotmail.co.uk or contact us via our Facebook page WSM Open Badminton.