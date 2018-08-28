Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Seasiders hit back to record first victory of the season

PUBLISHED: 10:59 05 October 2018

Weston V Bracknell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston V Bracknell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston recorded their first victory of the season after defeating Bracknell at The Rec.

Weston 24 pts

Bracknell 19 pts

Weston were under huge pressure almost from the off as the big Bracknell forwards played a tight game and drove relentlessly at the Weston line.

Brave and determined tackling kept them at bay until they eventually wore down the defence and score a converted try on 18 minutes.

With virtually their first decent possession, Weston spread first to the right wing and then to the left. They set up a maul and after three phases it was hooker Mike Hocking who forced his way over.

Just five minutes later Bracknell were awarded a penalty and kicked for the corner. From the resulting line-out they drove at Weston and their prop crashed over for the second try, this time converted.

Bracknell were in charge as Weston looked lethargic and they scored a try from a neat crossfield kick, made the conversion and looked as though they might run away with the game.

Weston bucked their ideas up and lifted themselves and after some terrific play by the No 8 Talbot, who made a wonderful break and sprinted for the line only to be hauled down just short.

Weston worked hard, recycled the ball and Chapman put Maslen, running a cute line, into space and he scored at the posts. Chapman converted and the sides turned round with Weston in arrears at 12-19.

Weston have started second halves pretty poorly this season but not this time. Rapid attacks in the middle of the park and swift movement to the wing gave flanker Fisher an opportunity for a neat grubber into space.

Wing Watkins gathered and scored but the conversion was missed. This brought Weston within two points.

They pressured the tiring Bracknell side and with a dominant set scrimmage, built momentum. They moved closer to the Bracknell line and twice spurned easy kicks at goal as a result of penalties.

At the second time of asking they took a scrum option drove Bracknell back and Talbot was on hand to get the touchdown by the posts. Chapman made no mistake with the conversion and Weston took the lead for the first time in the game.

Despite late Bracknell pressure and the yellow carding of Weston’s new Kiwi scrum-half Brocks, Weston hung on and registered their first bonus point in of the season.

When they execute with accuracy Weston look a dangerous outfit. Despite the relatively small size of the forwards, the pack has shown it can compete, and the backs, when they click can carve apart any defence.

Hard work lies ahead but Weston will be confident of moving up the table from here on.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

More from Weston Mercury

Hair salon raises hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare

Yesterday, 21:00 Henry Woodsford
Almost £900 was raised for the hospice. Picture: Paul Hobbs

A Kewstoke hair salon raised more than £900 for Weston Hospicecare.

Read more

Theatre Shop play celebrates Shakespeare and video games

Yesterday, 20:00 Vicky Angear
A one-man homage to Shakespeare and video games.

A play which mixes Shakespeare with video games is coming to the Theatre Shop in Clevedon.

Read more
Clevedon

Gallery: Crowds ‘marvel’ at Weston-super-Mare’s Weekend of Wonders event

Yesterday, 19:00 Liam Jones
Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Acrobats and circus acts have been entertaining thousands of people in Weston.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Yesterday, 17:00 Eleanor Young
Richard lennox

Weston will come to life this weekend with the sound of music with multiple venues hosting choirs, bands and pianists.

Read more

Severe delays on M5 following car accident and oil spill

Yesterday, 14:21 Eleanor Young
The traffic is building up northbound on the M5. Picture: Traffic England

Two lanes are closed on the M5 southbound this afternoon (Friday) following a car crash and resulting oil spill.

Read more

Washing machine fire in Weston-super-Mare

Yesterday, 13:00 Liam Jones

A washing machine fire has been tackled by Weston-super-Mare crews.

Read more
Avon Fire and Rescue Service Weston-super-Mare

Staff fear for safety after carbon monoxide leak

Yesterday, 12:00 Vicky Angear

Staff from a Weston store say they are ‘putting their lives at risk’ following a number of carbon monoxide scares at the premises.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Hornets rise up the table after hard-fought victory

Yesterday, 11:01 Bickell, Dave
Hornets V Devonport Services. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hornets have risen to fourth in the league table after this hard-fought victory over Devonport Services.

Read more

Seasiders hit back to record first victory of the season

Yesterday, 10:59 Bickell, Dave
Weston V Bracknell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston recorded their first victory of the season after defeating Bracknell at The Rec.

Read more

Winscombe suffer another heavy defeat

Yesterday, 10:59 Bickell, Dave
James Flower.

Winscombe suffered their second heavy defeat in two weeks at home to Crediton.

Read more

Most Read Sport

Ken elected captain at St Andrews

Cheque presentation at Ashcombe Bowls Club.

Weston gymnasts enjoy excellent results at British Championships

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics Club.

Seasiders hit back to record first victory of the season

Weston V Bracknell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Victoria denied chance of completing a cup double

Victoria (white shirts) v Portishead bowls 01,09,18

Worle Juniors victorious at Somerset Junior Premier League event

Worle Under-9s.

President’s day starts the new season at Victoria

Victoria Men's BC.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists