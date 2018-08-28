Seasiders hit back to record first victory of the season

Weston recorded their first victory of the season after defeating Bracknell at The Rec.

Weston 24 pts

Bracknell 19 pts

Weston were under huge pressure almost from the off as the big Bracknell forwards played a tight game and drove relentlessly at the Weston line.

Brave and determined tackling kept them at bay until they eventually wore down the defence and score a converted try on 18 minutes.

With virtually their first decent possession, Weston spread first to the right wing and then to the left. They set up a maul and after three phases it was hooker Mike Hocking who forced his way over.

Just five minutes later Bracknell were awarded a penalty and kicked for the corner. From the resulting line-out they drove at Weston and their prop crashed over for the second try, this time converted.

Bracknell were in charge as Weston looked lethargic and they scored a try from a neat crossfield kick, made the conversion and looked as though they might run away with the game.

Weston bucked their ideas up and lifted themselves and after some terrific play by the No 8 Talbot, who made a wonderful break and sprinted for the line only to be hauled down just short.

Weston worked hard, recycled the ball and Chapman put Maslen, running a cute line, into space and he scored at the posts. Chapman converted and the sides turned round with Weston in arrears at 12-19.

Weston have started second halves pretty poorly this season but not this time. Rapid attacks in the middle of the park and swift movement to the wing gave flanker Fisher an opportunity for a neat grubber into space.

Wing Watkins gathered and scored but the conversion was missed. This brought Weston within two points.

They pressured the tiring Bracknell side and with a dominant set scrimmage, built momentum. They moved closer to the Bracknell line and twice spurned easy kicks at goal as a result of penalties.

At the second time of asking they took a scrum option drove Bracknell back and Talbot was on hand to get the touchdown by the posts. Chapman made no mistake with the conversion and Weston took the lead for the first time in the game.

Despite late Bracknell pressure and the yellow carding of Weston’s new Kiwi scrum-half Brocks, Weston hung on and registered their first bonus point in of the season.

When they execute with accuracy Weston look a dangerous outfit. Despite the relatively small size of the forwards, the pack has shown it can compete, and the backs, when they click can carve apart any defence.

Hard work lies ahead but Weston will be confident of moving up the table from here on.