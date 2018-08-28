Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hornets rise up the table after hard-fought victory

PUBLISHED: 11:01 05 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:01 05 October 2018

Hornets V Devonport Services. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hornets V Devonport Services. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hornets have risen to fourth in the league table after this hard-fought victory over Devonport Services.

Hornets 36 pts

Devonport Services 31 pts

Hornets clawed their way up to fourth in the league with this hard-fought bonus point win over Devonport Services.

Hornets started brightly and an early fluent passing move saw Courtney Harris crash through the defensive line and at the resulting ruck, Steve Pape dived over the top to score. Charlie Carter converted and Hornets were 7-0 up.

Devonport tried to gain a foot hold on the game, but Hornets’ early physicality forced repeated mistakes. Hornets were able to attack again and Adam Francis darted over to score out wide. Carter again converted.

Although the early scrums saw Devonport gaining the upper hand it was Hornets who again scored, this time the forwards punched holes in the visiting defence until Philip Hobbs crashed through and carried several defenders to the line with him before managing to ground the ball.

Hornets led 19-0 with 17 minutes gone and it looked as though they might wrap the match up by half time. However, Devonport had other ideas. They scored on 25 minutes to make it 19-7 and despite Carter adding a penalty for Hornets, it was the visitors who scored again to make it 22-12 at the interval.

Hornets started the second half brightly, but were unable to add points. Devonport scored again and with Hornets starting to lose their composure and discipline, Devonport added their bonus point try on 50 minutes to make it 22-26 and take the lead for the first time.

With their backs to the wall Hornets again found their rhythm. A big clearance kick from Letherby cleared the lines and when the opposition full-back kicked the ball straight up in the air, Letherby pounced on the loose ball and somehow wriggled over the line to score.

Carter converted and Hornets were back in front, while Devonport were reduced to 14 men in their attempts to prevent the try.

Hornets were now relishing the game breaking up. Joe Gadd enjoying more ball from the wing and causing difficulties.

The decisive score saw Matt Denton make a break and Ben Reseigh crash through and carry towards the line. Pape was on hand to continue the attack and crashed over under the posts. Carter converted and Hornets’ lead was now 36-26.

Devonport still had time to score again, but time ran out for them and Hornets will be pleased with their 36-31 bonus point win.

On Saturday, Hornets travel to Coney Hill, who currently prop up the league table, but are sure to give a physical challenge.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

More from Weston Mercury

Hair salon raises hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare

Yesterday, 21:00 Henry Woodsford
Almost £900 was raised for the hospice. Picture: Paul Hobbs

A Kewstoke hair salon raised more than £900 for Weston Hospicecare.

Read more

Theatre Shop play celebrates Shakespeare and video games

Yesterday, 20:00 Vicky Angear
A one-man homage to Shakespeare and video games.

A play which mixes Shakespeare with video games is coming to the Theatre Shop in Clevedon.

Read more
Clevedon

Gallery: Crowds ‘marvel’ at Weston-super-Mare’s Weekend of Wonders event

Yesterday, 19:00 Liam Jones
Theatre Orchard's Weekend of Wonders in the Italian Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Acrobats and circus acts have been entertaining thousands of people in Weston.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Yesterday, 17:00 Eleanor Young
Richard lennox

Weston will come to life this weekend with the sound of music with multiple venues hosting choirs, bands and pianists.

Read more

Severe delays on M5 following car accident and oil spill

Yesterday, 14:21 Eleanor Young
The traffic is building up northbound on the M5. Picture: Traffic England

Two lanes are closed on the M5 southbound this afternoon (Friday) following a car crash and resulting oil spill.

Read more

Washing machine fire in Weston-super-Mare

Yesterday, 13:00 Liam Jones

A washing machine fire has been tackled by Weston-super-Mare crews.

Read more
Avon Fire and Rescue Service Weston-super-Mare

Staff fear for safety after carbon monoxide leak

Yesterday, 12:00 Vicky Angear

Staff from a Weston store say they are ‘putting their lives at risk’ following a number of carbon monoxide scares at the premises.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Hornets rise up the table after hard-fought victory

Yesterday, 11:01 Bickell, Dave
Hornets V Devonport Services. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hornets have risen to fourth in the league table after this hard-fought victory over Devonport Services.

Read more

Seasiders hit back to record first victory of the season

Yesterday, 10:59 Bickell, Dave
Weston V Bracknell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston recorded their first victory of the season after defeating Bracknell at The Rec.

Read more

Winscombe suffer another heavy defeat

Yesterday, 10:59 Bickell, Dave
James Flower.

Winscombe suffered their second heavy defeat in two weeks at home to Crediton.

Read more

Most Read Sport

Ken elected captain at St Andrews

Cheque presentation at Ashcombe Bowls Club.

Weston gymnasts enjoy excellent results at British Championships

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics Club.

Seasiders hit back to record first victory of the season

Weston V Bracknell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Victoria denied chance of completing a cup double

Victoria (white shirts) v Portishead bowls 01,09,18

Worle Juniors victorious at Somerset Junior Premier League event

Worle Under-9s.

President’s day starts the new season at Victoria

Victoria Men's BC.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists