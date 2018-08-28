Advanced search

Winscombe suffer another heavy defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:59 05 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 05 October 2018

James Flower.

Winscombe suffered their second heavy defeat in two weeks at home to Crediton.

Winscombe 10 pts

Crediton 36 pts

Winscombe took on Tribute Western Counties league leaders Crediton and suffered their second heavy defeat in two weeks.

The home team started the brighter and had the better of the opening exchanges. Playing down the slope Winscombe threatened to cross the Crediton try line on a number of occasions during the first quarter, but an organised and resolute defence kept them at bay.

Against the run of play Crediton opened the scoring with a penalty after Winscombe were adjudged to be offside at a ruck just outside their 22.

The visitors extended their lead with two well-taken and converted tries before Winscombe were able to register their first points of the match with a penalty by fly-half Jim Merryfield. The teams went in at half time with the visitors leading by 17 points to three.

Winscombe were quickly into their stride at the start of the second half and seemed to be back in the match when Sam Dearsley crossed for a try in the corner after an excellent break by centre James Flowers, with Dearsley adding the conversion.

Any hope of Winscombe making a game of the final quarter of the match evaporated when Crediton took control and showed their class with three more tries courtesy of their impressive threequarter line to put the game out of reach.

On Saturday, Winscombe travel to Tiverton where they will hope to put their season back on track.

