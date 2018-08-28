Hornets Girls record emphatic victory at home to Devonport

Hornets Under-18 Girls’ match against Devonport was stopped early, with the home side enjoying a huge lead.

Hornets U18 Girls 67 pts

Devonport U18 Girls 5 pts

Another big crowd gathered at The Nest to watch the Hornets Under-18 Girls take on Devonport, the game ending after 55 minutes when the visiting skipper decided enough was a enough and asked the referee to bring a halt to proceedings.

Hornets started strongly, full-back Amy Coles was on hand to crash over and open the scoring. Soon after Georgia Seviour cut a lovely line through the defence to dot down a try that Coles converted.

From the kick-off, backrowers Sophie Adams and Ruby Pring combined well to send Seviour powering away for her second try, before Coles was set free after a well-timed pass from Cass Hancock for a try she converted herself.

A short while later Coles was scorching in for her hat-trick try after a well-executed line-out, again the final pass was delivered by Hancock and Coles added the conversion.

Next on the scoresheet was captain Ruby Richardson, who dived over out wide, Coles adding a difficult conversion. Richardson and Hancock then combined to set up a quick ruck and prop Katie Reynolds was on hand to muscle over from close range.

The second half saw no let up and Pip Hendy latched on to a cracking pass from Lottie Dadds for a great try that Coles converted. Hendy was at it again a few minutes later when the outstanding Adams set her free for another try, this time converted by Kerri Townsend.

Gemma Batts’ strong run and offload found replacement Charmaine Bowen on hand to power over for a superb try before Coles completed the scoring after Richardson’s long break from Lois Bird’s excellent offload. After Coles’ try, Devonport threw in the towel with a good 15 minutes remaining leaving the final score at 67-5.

Props Katie Reynolds and Hannah Capes both put in huge shifts ensuring Hornets’ scrum was rock solid, as was hooker Kerri Townsend Second rows Jade Hazzard, Heidi Swarbrick and Tianna Franks were immense in their work rate, while Alicia Hancock continues to improve.

The back row of Millie Mann, Sophie Adams, Ruby Pring and later Charmaine Bowen and Lois Bird were outstanding. Lottie Dadds’ passing remains a feature at No 9, while the excellent decision making of Harrie Payne saw her awarded the player match award at 10.

The rest of the backline in Richardson, Hancock, Hendy, Hutchinson, Seviour, Batts and Coles looked threatening all afternoon.

Hornets would like to wish Devonport the best of luck for the rest of the season and will look forward to another good match when they travel to Plymouth later in the season.

Next week the girls are away to Crediton.