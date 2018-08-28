Advanced search

One-point victory for Hornets Ladies

PUBLISHED: 10:58 05 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:58 05 October 2018

Rugby.

Rugby.

Archant

Hornets Ladies and Aretians combined together to narrowly defeat Yeovil in an exciting match.

Hornettes Ladies travelled to Yeovil Sunday for a development game, designed to introduce new players to the match day experience.

The Aretians Ladies also came down from Bristol and combined with the Hornettes, allowing all three clubs to give players game time without the pressure of league rugby.

Emma Steer captained the side giving new players Kathryn Walter a start at loose head prop, Jade Grindal in the second row and Carris Pickup on the wing.

From the kick-off, Yeovil put lots of pressure on the combined side who defended well, before they intercepted a loose pass to run in the first try of the game from 70 metres.

Yeovil came back strongly and picked up their game. They ran in three tries despite some solid tackles by flankers Emma Steer and Georgia Grimes.

Hornettes rallied and just before half time put together a drive and scored in the corner, but from the kick-off, Yeovil launched one more attack and scored under the posts to take the score to 26-10.

This was a definite game of two halves, the Hornettes/Aretians spent the second half attacking Yeovil by driving into the forward pack with plenty of support play and offloading from the tackle.

From the resulting breakdowns, scrum-half Ellen Worrall sniped and distributed the ball well to Lily Edgar-Wilson, who drew in several defenders and passed the ball out wide to exploit the space created.

The team ran in three unanswered tries and converted the last one to take the final score to a victory of 26-27 for the Hornettes/Aretians.

