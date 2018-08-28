Excellent results for Splitz gymnasts

Splitz Gymnastics Club members achieved some excellent results at the Honiton invitational competition.

The club would like to thank our wonderful coaches for their dedication and support to the gymnasts and acrobatics judge Michelle for coming in and judging during training and judging at the competition.

Finally, a massive thank you to the amazing parents for their support and commitment to the club and to the gymnasts.

Results – potential acro: Lauren & Marley: gold - Novice 1; Teona & Tarli: silver - Novice 3; Daisy & Millie: silver - (highest grade in novice) - Novice 4; Holly & Emee: fourth place - (Emee’s first-ever competition and Holly’s first acro competition) - Novice 1.

Competition squad: Owen & Sam: silver - Grade 1. Elite squad: Izzy & Roxxi: gold - 11-16; Archie & Maddie: gold - Grade 4 – (score 25.60, their highest score to date). Congratulations also go to: Isabelle, Leah & Summer - G4; Mia, Amelia & Bella - G4; Chloe, Abigail & Emma - G3; Caitlyn, Elana & Roxanne - G3; Chloe & Emma - G3; Chloe & Enya - G3; Jess & Lexi - G1.

All of these gymnasts performed brilliant clean routines and all got great scores, some in categories up against up to 30 other partnerships.

Splitz Gym Club has many classes including boys gymnastics, aerobics and tumbling available on our website www.splitzgymclub.co.uk