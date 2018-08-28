Uphill start the new season with mixed results

Uphill Badminton Club juniors. Archant

Uphill Badminton Club’s A team started the new season with mixed results, winning one and losing one match.

Uphill Badminton Club A team kicked off the season with two matches in a week to open the campaign.

The team for both matches was Emily Page Symonds, Christy Cole, Becky Halfpenny, Paul Edwards Matt Cole and Mark Edwards.

The first encounter saw a solid 9-0 victory against Clevedon Feathers B. This is despite three rubbers going to deciding games and lots of good rallies.

The second match was away versus Clevedon A and a very close affair. Christy Cole was the player of the match winning all her three rubbers. The closeness of the match shone through with Paul Edwards losing all his rubbers 21-19 in deciding games. The final score was Clevedon 6, Uphill 3.

The B team started with a home clash with Portishead B. The team of Becky Falwasser, Caroline Higgins, Anna Bickell, Billy Fear, Harrison Whitehouse and Rob Morray all proved too strong for their Portishead counterparts, running out comfortable 9-0 winners.

Special mention too for Uphill’s Lucy Loud, who stood in for the opposition at short notice to make up the numbers due to a late withdrawal.

The junior club kicked off their season with two homes games versus new club Severnvale Jets, with the Under-10s and Under-14 girls in action.

The Under-10 match was a great sight with 13 players having a blast. The Uphill six of Roman, Daniel, Sean, Cameron, Xuyi and Shenay all put up a good fight and kept smiling throughout.

With Severnvale Jets being a few short and making use of some talented youngsters, Uphill also provided Lin and YiTian to help make up the numbers.

The match score went the way of Severnvale, but a good experience for all 13 players involved, including Katherine, aged seven.

The Under-14 girls were involved in a thriller. The aim of this new league was to give girls more chance of league play and Uphill had three out of four in their first-ever league match (and Riley).

The team of Riley, Ayshen, Alice and Charlotte all played well. The singles went the way of Severnvale 3-1, with Ayshen picking up a win.

Uphill stormed back in the doubles, winning five out of six to help Uphill win six rubbers to four.

There were a host of close games and great play from both sides with numerous close scorelines and three of the six doubles going to deciding games.

Big thanks go to Clive, Juliet and Anna for helping with scoring and to Claire Buckingham and her players and parents.