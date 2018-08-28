Successful handiap tournament host by Uphill

Uphill Badminton Club hosted its ninth running of the Weston handicap tournament.

With possibly the strongest field yet, it was a feast of local badminton. Forty-three pairs took part over the day consisting if 124 games over three tournaments and six hours.

A 100 per cent turnout and great atmosphere, a spread of ages, clubs, abilities etc, made the day another huge success

The ladies event saw Nicola Wall and Heather Wrigglesworth claim the title with Izzy Mullen and Hannah Warren runners-up. In the plate event, winners were Pai and Kimberley Wong.

The enlarged men’s category saw some quality match-ups. Coming off -6, the winners were Sam Hedges and Alex Robinson overcoming Dong Hao and Will Mullaney in the final. The plate event saw Zakir Hussain and Misba take the trophy.

The 20-pair mixed event also did not disappoint. After three hours of play, the title was taken by Pai and Alex James beating Hannah Warren and Will Mullaney in a thrilling final. The plate event saw Rosie Postlewhite and Sam Hedges defeat Mat Jose and Susanna Ogden.

Thanks to all entrants for continuing to support the event and next year’s competition will take place in April.