Sunday best in the Forest of Dean

Weston Athletic Club. Archant

Weston Athletic Club runners took part in the Forest of Dean half marathon with many posting personal best times.

Sunday morning provided the ideal racing conditions for the 23 runners from Weston Athletic Club who travelled to Gloucestershire for the autumn Forest of Dean half marathon.

The lightest of breezes, cool temperature and firm ground underfoot proved the perfect combination for the 13.1 mile off-road route around the Forest tracks.

While there were no show-stopping hills to conquer, there were plenty of undulations to keep the 1,000 participants on their toes along the pretty course.

The fastest male and female club performances of the day came from Michelle Fryer and Dan Potter, both of whom ran their quickest half marathons. Michelle finished in 1.41.22 knocking an impressive four minutes off her previous fastest time while Dan crossed the line in 1.29.49.

The performances of the next two women and men to finish helped the club secure fifth placed female and male teams overall. Sara-Jayne Cronje finished in 1.56.33 and Julia Withers in 2.01.00, while Bill Green completed the course in 1.35.55 and Mark Bowskill in 1.41.27.

The race also proved successful for Vanessa Andrews and Naomi Deutsch who both achieved new half marathon personal bests.

The club’s next race is the toughest in its calendar - the 12-mile off-road Mendip Muddle with 420 metres of climb along the pretty route. The race takes place on October 14 at 11am, starting from the Charterhouse Centre.

For more information and online entry visit www.westonac.co.uk/mendipmuddle