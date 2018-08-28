First-ever victories for Weston Supers after double header

Weston Supers secured their first-ever victories, emerging from a double header in Exeter unbeaten.

The American flag football team beat a pair of experienced sides – Exeter Falcons and Cynon Valley Celts – 32-28 and 27-26 respectively at Exeter University.

In their first game, the Supers faced the Falcons, an experienced side fresh from a play-off run. The Supers came flying out of the blocks in this one with quarter-back Matt Keyse finding Jacob Matthews deep for a touchdown.

In defence, Dan Frost intercepted a wayward pass from the Falcons on their first drive, giving the Supers great field position to notch another score.

As the half went on, the Supers continued to dominate on both sides of the ball, most notably with a 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Sam Matthews and a hat-trick of sublime interceptions from Dave Grubb.

In the second half, the experienced Falcons dug deep to pull themselves back into the game with multiple touchdowns, however, the Supers held firm and added to the score through Sam Matthews and Gareth Brock to secure an memorable first win.

In the second game, the Supers took on the Cynon Valley Celts of Wales. Both teams found the going tough in the early stages, with both defences dominating to leave the score 7-7 at the half, with Bailey Jackson scoring a touchdown.

However, both offences hit fifth gear in the second half and Darren Burgess and Grubb both caught excellent touchdown passes while extra points were converted by Keyse.

The Supers took a 27-26 lead into the final stages and when Jackson intercepted the Celts on their final drive, the Supers were able to see out the final minutes with great clock management to reach 2-2 on the season.

Offensive MVPs: Matt Keyse (nine passing TD, five XPs); Jacob Matthews (three receiving TD, one XP). Defensive MVPs: Josh Hussey (three sacks), Dave Grubb (three interceptions).