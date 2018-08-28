Winscombe Ladies start the season with league success

Winscombe Ladies defeated Bournemouth in their first league match since being promoted last season.

Winscombe Ladies 1st XI 2

Bournemouth 2nd XI 0

Newly-promoted Winscombe hosted Bournemouth in their first league game of the Premier 2 Division.

With first push-back, Winscombe took charge, setting a high tempo with youngsters Elsa Greed and Imogen Marsh linking up well, surprising the opposition in an early flow of attacks.

The Winscombe midfield of Holly Tyson, Mish Isgar, Kelly Clark and Hannah Preston thwarted the Bournemouth halves, holding their shape and distributing the ball well to the forward line.

Winscombe were unlucky not to score in the first half, with a relentless press on the Bournemouth defence, the scores remained level at the break.

In the second half, Winscombe picked up the pace, showing great determination, the back line of Charlie Phillips, Caroline Marsh, Chloe Brown and Leanne Gardner were first to the ball, keeping the visitors at bay.

After earning several short corners, the Winscombe forwards’ hard work paid off, with Clark finding Gabby Richardson on the base line, with Tia Craig’s quick reactions off the keepers pads finding the back of the net to make it 1-0.

With the match drawing to a close, Winscombe kept their composure, with captain Kate Dennis making some vital saves that were confidently cleared away, finding a loitering Hannah Coogan in the middle of the pitch, holding up the play for Sarah Holland place the ball in the back of the net, to double their lead.

Player of the match was Sarah Holland.