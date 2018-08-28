Advanced search

Winscombe Ladies remain third in the league table

PUBLISHED: 14:54 17 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 17 October 2018

Sarah Holland.

Winscombe Ladies scored a goal with less than a minute gone against Plymouth University and went on to score two more to secure all three points.

Winscombe Ladies 1st XI 3

Plymouth University 0

In the first 45 seconds with only four passes down the right-hand side of the pitch, Hannah Coogan scored Winscombe’s first goal of the game.

On a high from a goal so early on in the game, Winscombe kept good composure and continually pressed Plymouth to keep them from gaining access to the D.

The midfield of Hannah Preston, Kelly Clark, Holly Tyson and Chloe Brown worked tirelessly to prevent Plymouth from gaining possession.

After a half time break, Winscombe set out with renewed determination and kept the pressure on Plymouth.

The forward line of Tia Craig, Elsa Greed, Sarah Holland, Gabby Richardson and Hannah Coogan kept attacking Plymouth’s defence until Greed ran down the line towards goal, slipped a ball to Holland who scored Winscombe’s second goal.

Shortly afterwards Winscombe were awarded a short corner. Tyson received the ball and flicked an amazing shot at goal, which was saved by Plymouth’s keeper.

The Winscombe defence of Caroline Marsh, Charlie Phillips, Leanne Gardner and Katie Dennis worked well as a defensive unit to keep Plymouth from entering the D and when they did refused them the opportunity to score.

One of these defensive clearances by Phillips eventually found Coogan who attempted a shot at goal, which when cleared, found Richardson who scored in the last two minutes of the game ending on a high for Winscombe.

With this result, Winscombe are currently third in the table. Player of the match was Gabby Richardson.

