Advanced search

Westpoint Wedding Show Westpoint Wedding Show

Winscombe artist picked for international competition

PUBLISHED: 20:00 10 October 2018

The Wells Art Contemporary committee. Picture: Ann Cook Photography

The Wells Art Contemporary committee. Picture: Ann Cook Photography

Supplied

A Winscombe artist has been shortlisted for an international competition.

David Cuthbert is one of 11 Somerset artists who will have their work displayed at The Bishop’s Palace in Wells until October 22 as part of the Wells Art Contemporary (WAC).

His display will feature watercolour paintings inspired by a trip to New York City tourist destination Coney Island in the USA.

David said: “Back in March 2015 I paid a visit to Coney Island and I saw it in the snow, which gave the out-of-season complex a peculiar magic.

“Given my piece is about images transformed by a new context, I find the notion of showing contemporary art in a rural setting is perfectly suitable.”

A total of 1,397 pieces were submitted by artists from 26 different countries – the highest number in the event’s six-year history.

More from Weston Mercury

Three candidates to stand for seat in North Worle by-election

17:00 Henry Woodsford
Marc Alpin, Dave Dash and Lewis Treloar will stand in the by-election.

A by-election will be held in North Worle tomorrow (Thursday).

Read more

Winscombe artist picked for international competition

20:00 Liam Jones
The Wells Art Contemporary committee. Picture: Ann Cook Photography

A Winscombe artist has been shortlisted for an international competition.

Read more

Flood alert issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset coast

14:09 Lily Newton-Browne
A flood warning is in place in Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday). Picture: Simon Williams

A flood warning is in force for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday).

Read more

Review: Madagascar The Musical

13:53 Karen Richards
King Julien of Madagasgar welcomes the zoo crew into his kingdom.

If you have children you need to ‘Move It, Move It’ to witness the colourful and hilarious spectacle which is Madagascar The Musical which opened at The Hippodrome, in Bristol, last night (Tuesday).

Read more

Councillors refuse plans for two-storey medical centre

17:46 Henry Woodsford
Mendip Vale Medical Practice hopes to build a doctor's surgery in Smallway.

Plans to build a doctors’ surgery to deal with area demand have be rebuffed by North Somerset Council this afternoon (Wednesday)

Read more

Man accidentally drowned after night out, coroner rules

15:32 Tom Wright
Dean Tate. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man whose body was found washed up on an uninhabited island died as a result of an accident, an inquest has ruled.

Read more

New owners take over Worle bakery

14:00 Vicky Angear
Astills Bakery in Worle has been taken over by Patricia and Jackie. Picture: Eleanor Young

Two friends have taken over a popular bakery in Worle High Street.

Read more

Police hunt for wanted man

11:24 Henry Woodsford
Michael Watson. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man.

Read more

Injured police officer opens counselling service to help others

09:00 Vicky Angear
Fiona Pinkard with her daughter Chloe at their counselling course graduation ceremony.

A former police officer who lost her job after she was injured while on duty has set up a counselling business to help others.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Roadworks planned for busy village road

09:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Part of Havyatt Road in Wrington sees temporary two-way traffic lights installed. Picture: Google Street View

Temporary two-way traffic lights are in place in Havyatt Road in Wrington to prepare for work which is due to start in the area.

Read more

Most Read Entertainment

Win tickets to enjoy Motown legends in Weston

The Drifters.

WIN tickets to see Johnny English Strikes Again at the Odeon

Johnny English will have the help of trusty sidekick Bough again.

Mercury Music: Your Friday playlist with... Winter Gardens performers

The rhythm and blues group, the Animals, appeared at the Winter Gardens Pavilion.

Concert to pay homage to war heroes

Congresbury Singers 40th anniversary concert.

Winscombe artist picked for international competition

The Wells Art Contemporary committee. Picture: Ann Cook Photography

Artists to flock to Somerset for Wells Festival of Literature

books

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists