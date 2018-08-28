Winscombe artist picked for international competition

The Wells Art Contemporary committee. Picture: Ann Cook Photography Supplied

A Winscombe artist has been shortlisted for an international competition.

David Cuthbert is one of 11 Somerset artists who will have their work displayed at The Bishop’s Palace in Wells until October 22 as part of the Wells Art Contemporary (WAC).

His display will feature watercolour paintings inspired by a trip to New York City tourist destination Coney Island in the USA.

David said: “Back in March 2015 I paid a visit to Coney Island and I saw it in the snow, which gave the out-of-season complex a peculiar magic.

“Given my piece is about images transformed by a new context, I find the notion of showing contemporary art in a rural setting is perfectly suitable.”

A total of 1,397 pieces were submitted by artists from 26 different countries – the highest number in the event’s six-year history.