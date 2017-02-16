Advanced search

Russell Brand to make stand-up return in Bristol later this year

10:00 16 February 2017

Russell Brand is making his way to Bristol later this year.

Russell Brand is making his way to Bristol later this year.

One of the country’s most eccentric and controversial comedians is making a return to Bristol, and Russell Brand’s comedy act is set to be that little bit different now the 41-year-old is a father.

Re:Birth sees Brand ask a host of questions about modern society, including the media, politics, sex and the new experiences which come with being a dad.

He is sure to be brutally honest as he has already admitted he now has to worry about his daughter ‘growing up like him, or worse dating someone like him’.

This hilarious take on a journey like no other will be sure to have you in stitches as the remarkably candid comedian prepares to share his experience in Bristol.

You may not agree with him but you will certainly be left with something to think about and his comedy now has an extra edge, with a new range of political issues ready for him to digest.

Brand has continually showed the UK he has a range of talents, from acting to writing, with his My Booky Wook autobiographies becoming best-sellers.

But he has also enjoyed a host of success on the big screen, starring in films St Trinians, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him To The Greek, as well as popular voice roles in the Despicable Me animated films.

He has also turned his hand to presenting, with his outrageous antics making their way onto Big Brother’s Big Mouth – the spin-off to the popular reality television show.

Brand has very few secrets and his colourful life has been played out in the media, including his very public relationship with pop star Katy Perry – but he has never shied away, so don’t expect him to start now.

Russell Brand will be Colston Hall, in Colston Street, on June 20 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £29.56, are available online via www.colstonhall.org

