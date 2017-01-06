Win

Former WWE wresting star Mr Kennedy to perform in Weston

A former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star is set to battle in the squared circle in Weston-super-Mare next month.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mr Kennedy will lay the smack down for Combat Sports Federation (CSF) wrestling at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road, on February 25 at 6pm.

Kennedy, who also starred in the Total Nonstop Action (TNA) ring, will top a jam-packed bill which also features popular bruising brawlers White Tiger, Eddie Ryan and Big Grizzly.

The globe-trotting Kennedy has enjoyed a successful career littered with titles and signature moments with WWE, including a win in the famous Money In The Bank match at Wrestlemania, and is famed for his flamboyant entrances to the ring.

This will be the CSF’s first visit to Weston in 2017 after two slobber-knocking shows last year which were a hit with the crowds at Hutton Moor.

Tickets, priced £10, are available from 01934 425900, or online via www.csfwrestling.co.uk

A meet and greet pass can also be purchased online for an extra £10 per person.

The Mercury has teamed up with the CSF to offer a lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets and backstage passes to watch the action and meet the stars of the show at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on February 25.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: CSF competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW, or alternatively, log onto www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on January 20.

