Choose life. Choose winning tickets to see Trainspotting: T2 at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon

You could win tickets to see Trainspotting: T2 at Weston-super-Mare's Odeon. Archant

Some of Britain’s best-loved characters are making their return to the silver screen this week – as the troubled cast of Trainspotting are revisited 20 years after the original film’s release.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trainspotting: T2 sees the original film’s protagonist, Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor), return to Scotland – the only place he can ever truly call home.

His former companions Spud (Even Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) and unhinged Begbie (Robert Carlyle) are all waiting for him – but so are a host of other old friends, such as sorrow, loss, joy vengeance and diamorphine.

The original 1996 Trainspotting movie saw the friends stumble from one crisis to another as their lives were plagued by heroin addiction and poverty, with the film ending in a dramatic move to London and a final betrayal.

It was based on Irvine Welsh’s book of the same name, and the sequel is also expected to loosely reflect Welsh’s sequel Porno.

Trainspotting: T2 is one of the most hotly-anticipated movies of this year, with original director Danny Boyle producing the sequel, and it is widely tipped as being every bit as powerful as its predecessor.

Trainspotting: T2 will be screened at Weston’s Odeon from tomorrow (Friday) onwards.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the film.

The competition will close at 10am on February 3.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry