Colleagues try to throw epic Office Christmas Party in comedy starring Jennifer Aniston – win tickets

T.J. Miller and Jason Bateman (Picture: Glen Wilson/Paramount Pictures) © 2016 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Jennifer Aniston stars in a festive comedy about an office Christmas party which is about much more than simply celebrating.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the aptly-named film Office Christmas Party, the CEO Carol Vanstone, played by Aniston, tries to close a branch of her company down.

It is run by her brother, played by TJ Miller, and his chief technical officer, played by Jason Bateman.

The hard-partying colleagues must rally their co-workers and host an epic Christmas party in an effort to impress a potential client and close a sale to save their jobs.

This is the latest comedy from directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck, who worked together on Blades Of Glory.

Aniston has become a stalwart of the comedy film scene, having starred in Horrible Bosses and We’re The Millers in recent years.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Weston-super-Mare Odeon to offer three readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the film.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

The competition closes at 10am on December 9.