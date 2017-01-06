Advanced search

Competition: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling wow in La La Land

08:31 12 January 2017

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land. Picture: Dale Robinette

Archant

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in romantic musical comedy-drama La La Land, which critics predict will dominate the year’s film awards after it scooped a record seven Golden Globes.

La La Land is directed by Academy Award-nominee Damien Chazelle and tells the story of Mia (Stone) and Sebastian (Gosling).

Mia is an aspiring actress while Sebastian is a dedicated jazz musician struggling to make ends meet. The pair meet while pursuing their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and hearts – Los Angeles.

The modern-day musical is about everyday life and explores what is more important; a once-in-a-lifetime love or a life in the spotlight.

It is not the first time Stone and Gosling shared the screen; they starred together in Crazy, Stupid, Love in 2011 and Gangster Squad in 2013.

La La Land is in cinemas now and The Mercury has teamed up with Weston’s Odeon to offer three readers pairs of tickets to the film.

To enter, answer the question below. The competition will close at 10am on January 20. Usual Archant rules apply.

Q: Which film did Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star in together in 2011?

Win: Competition: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling wow in La La Land

