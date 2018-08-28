Win

WIN tickets to see Johnny English Strikes Again at the Odeon

Johnny English will have the help of trusty sidekick Bough again. Supplied

The UK’s clumsiest and most haphazard secret agent is called back into action this week, and the Mercury has tickets to see it up for grabs.

Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) will be shown at the Odeon cinema, in Walliscote Road from tomorrow (Friday).

The film features the title character Johnny English (Rowan Atkinson) as he is dispatched to the south of France to track down a mastermind hacker who has carried out a cyber-attack on the British secret service.

As a result of the attack, the identity of all the service’s undercover agents is exposed, putting the nation’s security at risk.

English, alongside his slightly more capable sidekick Bough, is the country’s last hope of tracking down the culprit.

However, his grasp of modern technology is limited to say the least and he is heading into the most dangerous mission of his life.

The pair receive information that the attack was launched from a yacht, but will the person they are looking for still be on board?

Also starring in the comedy franchise’s third instalment are Olga Kurylenko, a dangerous Russian agent.

Emma Thompson plays the role of the UK Prime Minister while Charles Dance appears as Agent Seven.

Expect plenty of gadgets going wrong, some sensationally bad spying and above all, lots of laughs as English attempts to foil another dastardly and devious plan.

The Mercury and the Odeon have teamed up once again to offer three lucky readers a pair of tickets to see Johnny English Strikes Again.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the simple question below before the competition deadline of 10am on October 12.

