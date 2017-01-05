Win

Win tickets to see A Monster Calls – watch the trailer here

A Monster Calls. SUB

A beautiful tale of loss and grief is explored in A Monster Calls, a film which sees a young boy seek the help of a tree monster to deal with his mother’s terminal illness.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The film has been adapted by Patrick Ness from his evocative novel of the same name, and follows youngster Conor (Lewis MacDougall) as he struggles to come to grips with the inevitable death of his mother (Felicity Jones, of Rogue One).

Help comes in the unlikely form of a tree monster, and together they explore the difficulty of growing up and the complex realities of adulthood.

The tree monster is voiced by Liam Neeson, an Oscar winner for Schindler’s List in the 1990s, and known for his roles in the Taken series and a number of other blockbuster hits.

A Monster Calls is in cinemas now and The Mercury has teamed up with Weston’s Odeon to offer three lucky readers pairs of tickets to the show on a date of their choice.

To enter, simply answer the question below or send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: A Monster Calls competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW. The competition will close at 10am on January 13. Usual Archant rules apply.

Competition entry