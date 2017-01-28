Advanced search

Win tickets to see Gemma Arterton fighting for France as Joan of Arc at Weston Odeon

09:22 02 February 2017

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc. (Picture: Jack Sain).

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc in a show broadcast live at Weston-super-Mare Odeon from the Donmar Warehouse.

Saint Joan dramatises what is known of French military figure Joan of Arc’s life, based on records of her trial for heresy.

Writer George Bernard Shaw’s play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to drive the English from France.

She threatens the very fabric of the feudal society and the Catholic church across Europe.

Arterton is making her Donmar Warehouse debut, following a turn as England’s first actress Nell Gwynn at the Apollo theatre.

Her other theatre work includes Made In Dagenham, for which she won the Evening Standard’s best newcomer in a musical award.

National Theatre Live: Saint Joan will be shown at Weston’s Odeon on February 16 at 7pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two pairs of tickets to the screening.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Who wrote the play Saint Joan?

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. The competition closes at 10am on February 10.

