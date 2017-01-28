Win

Win tickets to see Gemma Arterton fighting for France as Joan of Arc at Weston Odeon

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc. (Picture: Jack Sain). Jack Sain - Sub with credit

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc in a show broadcast live at Weston-super-Mare Odeon from the Donmar Warehouse.

Saint Joan dramatises what is known of French military figure Joan of Arc’s life, based on records of her trial for heresy.

Writer George Bernard Shaw’s play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to drive the English from France.

She threatens the very fabric of the feudal society and the Catholic church across Europe.

Arterton is making her Donmar Warehouse debut, following a turn as England’s first actress Nell Gwynn at the Apollo theatre.

Her other theatre work includes Made In Dagenham, for which she won the Evening Standard’s best newcomer in a musical award.

National Theatre Live: Saint Joan will be shown at Weston’s Odeon on February 16 at 7pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two pairs of tickets to the screening.

