Win

Win tickets to see Sing at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon

Sing. Archant

The latest film to come from the creators of Despicable Me tells the tale of singing animals.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A theatre manager attempts to save his theatre by setting up a singing competition, which soon snowballs into something which will change its finalists’ lives in the new film, Sing.

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson all voice characters in Sing, which is out now.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston’s Odeon to offer three readers the chance to win family tickets to Sing and an Odeon family mix, which contains a snack, drink and popcorn for two children, two medium drinks and a medium popcorn.

To enter, answer the question below by 10am on February 3. Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry