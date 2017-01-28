Win tickets to see the latest instalment of Fifty Shades Of Grey

Fifth Shades Darker is out on February 13. Archant

The second instalment of Fifty Shades Of Grey will hit the big screen just in time for Valentine’s Day – and you could win a pair of tickets to take your beloved to see the film.

Fifty Shades Darker is the second in the Fifty Shades series and will see the genetically-blessed Jamie Dornan star as Christian Grey while Dakota Johnson plays his love interest, Anastasia Steele.

The films are based on the best-selling series of erotic romance novels by EL James, which were first published in 2011 and quickly took the world by storm.

The story follows the unlikely relationship of multi-millionaire Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, a college student who the mogul takes a liking to.

The first film saw the couple embark on a less-than-traditional relationship but it came to an end when Christian’s dark past and dominating bedroom desires became too much for Anastasia – known as Ana – to handle.

The second film sees Ana cautiously accept Christian back into her life, but she has a new set of rules of her own.

Fifty Shades Darker will be in cinemas on February 13.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon to offer three readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to 50 Shades Darker and a couples’ combo which will fulfil all your food and drink needs.

To enter, answer the question below. The competition will close at 10am on February 10. Usual rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. By entering, you agree to be contacted by Archant.

