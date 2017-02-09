Win tickets to see The Lego Batman Movie at Weston-super-Mare Odeon

The Lego Batman Movie © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Ratpac-Dune Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved

An epic superhero franchise has been given the Lego treatment, taking us to a world of blocks and bad guys.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Child-friendly adaptation of the legendary Batman series, The Lego Batman Movie, hits cinemas tomorrow (Friday).

The blockbuster boasts an all-star cast, including Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera and Ralph Fiennes, who all lend their voices to accompany the awesome animated action.

Batman and his trusty pal Robin will once again have to join forces to tackle evil and take down super-villain the Joker and save the people of Gotham City from impending doom.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Odeon to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a family ticket to see Lego Batman at a time of your choice. The Odeon will also give you a family mix food combo to munch on throughout the film.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Lego Batman competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW, or alternatively, log onto www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on February 17.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry