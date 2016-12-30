Win tickets to see the ultimate rivalry in Why Him?

A dad forms a bitter rivalry with his daughter’s young rich boyfriend in the latest blockbuster to hit the big screen – and the Mercury is offering you the chance to win tickets.

Why Him? sees Bryan Cranston – best known for his roles in hit TV shows Malcolm In The Middle and Breaking Bad – take on the role of Ned, an overprotective but loving dad.

Ned is faced with his worst nightmare when he visits his daughter, Stephanie (Zoey Deutch), and her rich and famous boyfriend Laird (James Franco).

Laird’s vulgar and blunt personality quickly proves too difficult for Ned to handle in this romantic comedy.

Why Him? is in cinemas now and The Mercury has teamed up with Weston’s to offer three pairs of tickets to the show on a date of your choosing.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below or send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Why Him competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW by 10am on January 6. Usual Archant rules apply.

