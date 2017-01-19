WIN: Tickets to xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage at Weston-super-Mare’s Odeon
10:20 19 January 2017
Archant
A hit cinema franchise has returned for its third instalment, promising mind-blowing stunts and extreme action.
Fast-paced spy-thriller xXx is back after a 12-year hiatus for The Return Of Xander Cage, which hits cinemas on January 20.
Hollywood hard man Vin Diesel stars as Xander Cage, a thrill-seeking spy hell bent on uncovering collusion and corruption among the world’s governing powers.
Cage, who is presumed dead, emerges from his self-imposed exile to recruit a bad-ass team to help him in his quest to tackle the bad guys and confiscate a seemingly-unstoppable super weapon called Pandora’s Box.
But National Security Agency agent Cage finds himself trapped in a deadly conspiracy and must fight his way out of it.
The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Odeon to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage at a time of your choice.
The competition will close at 10am on January 27.
