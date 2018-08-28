South West venue to host Strictly Come Dancing winners’ show

The Rip It Up stage show in Bristol will be performed by two previous winners and a former contestant who took part in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing competition.

Gymnast Louis Smith MBE, McFly drummer Harry Judd and former member of pop-group JLS Aston Merrygold will dance the night away at the Bristol Hippodrome next month.

The trio will perform their 1960s-themed jukebox theatre show which is set to feature songs by renowned bands of the era, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who.

Harry, Louis and Aston will be supported by the show’s band, dancers and singers on the night.

The group will also dance to songs made famous by 60s American bands such as The Beach Boys, The Byrds and The Doors.

The trio took their 50s-themed show across the UK last year, when they began their Strictly Come Dancing spin-off tour.

Louis represented Great Britain in the men’s pommel horse gymnastic event at the Beijing, London and Rio Olympic games in 2008, 2012 and 2016 respectively.

He won a silver and bronze medal in Beijing and won silver medals in both the London and Rio Olympics.

Louis won the strictly trophy in 2012 with dance partner Flavia Cacace, alongside winning the competition’s Christmas special in 2014 with Aliona Vilani.

Harry, who is also a drummer in the band McBusted, won the competition in 2011 with Aliona and again in the same year when he danced with Joanna Clifton in the Christmas special.

He gained full marks in the final for his Tango performance.

Aston lost out to a place in the final after he was the sixth celebrity to be voted off of the show last year.

He and his dance partner Janette Manrara were up against Mollie King and AJ Pritchard, where Aston performed the Viennese Waltz to Who’s Lovin’ You? by The Jackson 5 for the last time in the competition.

The pop-group JLS gained five number one UK singles, sold 10 million records worldwide and won two Brit and five Mobo Awards.

The show will be performed on Monday at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £27.65, are available from www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome or on 08448 713012.