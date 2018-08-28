Jazz singer Clare Teal to play at South West venue

Clare Teal will perform in Chipping Sodbury in November. Archant

The Chipping Sodbury Town Hall will host jazz singer and Radio 2 presenter Clare Teal in November.

A range of popular American jazz songs from the 1950s and 60s will be performed on the night by Clare and her trio.

Music including Cry Me a River by Arthur Hamilton, What Is This Thing Called Love? by Cole Porter and more from The Great American Songbook will be played during the show.

Joining Clare on the night will be pianist Jason Rebello, bass player Simon Little and drummer Ben Reynolds.

The Yorkshire-born singer has performed duets with Sir Van Morrison, Jamie Cullum and Katie Melua.

Clare won in the vocals category of the British Jazz Awards 2017, which she also won in, 2015, 2007 and 2005.

Clare will perform at Chipping Sodbury’s Town Hall in Broad Street on November 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available online at www.cotswoldedgeevents.co.uk or on 07733 898762.