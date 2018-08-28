Advanced search

Concert to pay homage to war heroes

PUBLISHED: 20:00 09 October 2018

Congresbury Singers 40th anniversary concert.

A Congresbury music group will perform a concert next month to commemorate the centenary of the conclusion of World War One.

Congresbury Singers will perform at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road, on November 10 at 7.30pm.

The show, titled Everyone Sang, will take the audience back in time with music from the early 20th century, paying homage to the heroes who gave their lives in battle.

The programme will be packed with plenty of wartime songs, including If You Were The Only Girl In The World and Roses Of Picardy.

A spokesman said: “Gordon Pullin, our musical director, will give us a potted history of the music during this period and no doubt some interesting anecdotes about each piece.”

The singers have built an impressive reputation over the years, and tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Tickets, priced £8, are available from the Post Office, in Brinsea Road.

