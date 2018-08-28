Advanced search

Bristol venue to host rock band Bloody Knees

PUBLISHED: 20:00 11 October 2018

Rock band Bloody Knees will perform in Bristol this month. Picture: Distiller Records

Archant

Bristol venue the Crofters Rights is set to host rock band Bloody Knees later this month.

Bradley Griffiths, Sam Conway, and brothers Christian and Tom Wilkes make up the band who will perform to an audience in Bristol on the last Saturday of this month.

Bloody Knees released their single Something Nice late last month and will also perform their UK tour at venues in London, Brighton and Bournemouth.

The band’s newest EP, You Can Have It, was released on Friday.

The quartet’s previously released songs Spinning and Reel have gained support from BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders and Daniel P Carter, as well as being on Apple Music’s Breaking Rock streaming list.

The band will perform their show at the venue on October 27 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £7, are available online at  www.croftersrights.co.uk or by calling the venue on 01172 310079.

