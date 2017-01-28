Advanced search

Newton Faulkner and Fun Lovin’ Criminals to top the bill at Hazy Days Festival 2017 in Weston-super-Mare

07:00 02 February 2017

Newton Faulkner b. Photo by Pip for BMG.

Newton Faulkner b. Photo by Pip for BMG.

Pip

World-famous musicians, including Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Newton Faulkner, are destined for Weston’s Tropicana this summer – after the team behind the Hazy Days music festival unveiled grand ambitions for the event’s second year.

Comment
Fun Lovin Criminals will headline Hazy Days 2017. Photo by Tom Barnes.Fun Lovin Criminals will headline Hazy Days 2017. Photo by Tom Barnes.

Tickets to this year’s festival go on sale today (Thursday) and the event promises to be a weekend Westonians will never forget.

Chart-topping singer Faulkner – famous for his soulful folk and dreadlocks – will open Hazy Days on July 7, with an exciting blend of music topped by Fun Lovin’ Criminals set to take the Tropicana by storm the following day.

Some of the other acts confirmed for this year’s festival – which is being dubbed HD17 – include Reef, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and the Neville Staple Band, while some of Weston’s hottest up-and-coming talents are also expected to make an appearance across the weekend.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals, headed by Huey Morgan, hail from New York City and their eclectic musical style incorporates aspects of rock, hip-hop, jazz and blues.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor.Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Fellow headliner Faulkner shot to fame in 2007 after his debut album, Hand Built By Robots, topped the charts and achieved double-platinum  selling status.

He said his latest album – which is a work in progress – was inspired by the idea of playing at festivals such as Hazy Days, and added: “I wanted to make a record that tapped into the idea of a festival, where you hear all these different strands of music floating in and out of your head.

“I want to be up there as the sun is setting and people are starting to let their hair down.”

Hazy Days organiser Mark Whitehouse launched the festival last year in a bid to put Weston firmly onto the live music circuit.

Reef will also perform.Reef will also perform.

He told the Mercury the success of the Reaper Bar – which launched at the Tropicana in October – had been paramount in cementing the seafront venue’s reputation as a top-quality destination for live music.

Mark said: “After the success of the festival last year, the Hazy Days team has worked tirelessly to bring a line-up to this year’s event which appeals to as many musical tastes as possible.

“The Tropicana is such an amazing event space and this has allowed us to attract these big names to the town.

“With the Reaper Bar attracting a lot of music lovers to the venue last year, and an amazing programme of concerts lined up for 2017, this can only help secure the Tropicana as one of Weston’s best live music and event spaces.”

Neville Staple.Neville Staple.

Early-bird tickets, priced £17.50-70, are available until March 4. Full-price tickets priced £20-75 will then go on sale.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.hazydaysfestival.com or www.buytickets.at/hazydaysfestival

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Weston Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Weston Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other Entertainment Stories

State Champs heading to O2 Academy in Bristol

Yesterday, 18:00
State Champs.

New York pop-rock heavyweights State Champs have announced a UK tour, which will see them visit the O2 Academy in Bristol

Matthew Bourne to be celebrated in Bath

Yesterday, 15:00
Matthew Bourne

World-renowned choreographer Matthew Bourne is set to set the stage alight once again with a brand new international tour which will celebrate some of his earlier work – and it includes a run in Bath.

Win tickets to see the latest instalment of Fifty Shades Of Grey

Yesterday, 14:54
Fifth Shades Darker is out on February 13.

The second instalment of Fifty Shades Of Grey will hit the big screen just in time for Valentine’s Day – and you could win a pair of tickets to take your beloved to see the film.

Win: The Committments makes its way to The Bristol Hippodrome

Yesterday, 11:22
The Committments

Bristol is set to welcome The Commitments musical fresh from its West End run and is sure to have you singing along to some of the very best soul songs.

Win: Win tickets to see Gemma Arterton fighting for France as Joan of Arc at Weston Odeon

Yesterday, 09:22
Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc. (Picture: Jack Sain).

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc in a show broadcast live at Weston-super-Mare Odeon from the Donmar Warehouse.

Win: Rocking vampires to take to The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare

Yesterday, 09:00
Vampires Rock

Weston’s Playhouse is welcoming you all aboard the Ghost Train when the UK’s favourite vampires return for an evening of musical fun with a rock edge.

Newton Faulkner and Fun Lovin’ Criminals to top the bill at Hazy Days Festival 2017 in Weston-super-Mare

Yesterday, 07:00
Newton Faulkner b. Photo by Pip for BMG.

World-famous musicians, including Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Newton Faulkner, are destined for Weston’s Tropicana this summer – after the team behind the Hazy Days music festival unveiled grand ambitions for the event’s second year.

Video: Hackney Colliery Band to bring brass to Bristol – with a twist

Tue, 14:49
Hackney Colliery.

A group who have reinvented the brass band will be performing an evening of music in Bristol later this year.

Video: Gentlemen’s Dub Club to perform at Motion in Bristol

Tue, 13:55
Gentlemen's Dub Club. Picture:Dan Medhurst

One of the country’s most successful dub bands – Gentlemen’s Dub Club – will be performing in Bristol in March.

Family go hunting for a bear at The Playhouse

Saturday, January 28, 2017
We're Going On A Bear Hunt.

Go on a bear hunt during a fun-filled adaptation of Michael Rosen’s award-winning book at The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare.

Most Read Entertainment

Newton Faulkner and Fun Lovin’ Criminals to top the bill at Hazy Days Festival 2017 in Weston-super-Mare

Newton Faulkner b. Photo by Pip for BMG.

Win tickets to see the latest instalment of Fifty Shades Of Grey

Fifth Shades Darker is out on February 13.

Win tickets to see Gemma Arterton fighting for France as Joan of Arc at Weston Odeon

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc. (Picture: Jack Sain).

Rocking vampires to take to The Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare

Vampires Rock

The Committments makes its way to The Bristol Hippodrome

The Committments

State Champs heading to O2 Academy in Bristol

State Champs.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Somerset's trusted business finder