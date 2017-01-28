Newton Faulkner and Fun Lovin’ Criminals to top the bill at Hazy Days Festival 2017 in Weston-super-Mare

Newton Faulkner b. Photo by Pip for BMG. Pip

World-famous musicians, including Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Newton Faulkner, are destined for Weston’s Tropicana this summer – after the team behind the Hazy Days music festival unveiled grand ambitions for the event’s second year.

Fun Lovin Criminals will headline Hazy Days 2017. Photo by Tom Barnes. Fun Lovin Criminals will headline Hazy Days 2017. Photo by Tom Barnes.

Tickets to this year’s festival go on sale today (Thursday) and the event promises to be a weekend Westonians will never forget.

Chart-topping singer Faulkner – famous for his soulful folk and dreadlocks – will open Hazy Days on July 7, with an exciting blend of music topped by Fun Lovin’ Criminals set to take the Tropicana by storm the following day.

Some of the other acts confirmed for this year’s festival – which is being dubbed HD17 – include Reef, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and the Neville Staple Band, while some of Weston’s hottest up-and-coming talents are also expected to make an appearance across the weekend.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals, headed by Huey Morgan, hail from New York City and their eclectic musical style incorporates aspects of rock, hip-hop, jazz and blues.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Fellow headliner Faulkner shot to fame in 2007 after his debut album, Hand Built By Robots, topped the charts and achieved double-platinum selling status.

He said his latest album – which is a work in progress – was inspired by the idea of playing at festivals such as Hazy Days, and added: “I wanted to make a record that tapped into the idea of a festival, where you hear all these different strands of music floating in and out of your head.

“I want to be up there as the sun is setting and people are starting to let their hair down.”

Hazy Days organiser Mark Whitehouse launched the festival last year in a bid to put Weston firmly onto the live music circuit.

Reef will also perform. Reef will also perform.

He told the Mercury the success of the Reaper Bar – which launched at the Tropicana in October – had been paramount in cementing the seafront venue’s reputation as a top-quality destination for live music.

Mark said: “After the success of the festival last year, the Hazy Days team has worked tirelessly to bring a line-up to this year’s event which appeals to as many musical tastes as possible.

“The Tropicana is such an amazing event space and this has allowed us to attract these big names to the town.

“With the Reaper Bar attracting a lot of music lovers to the venue last year, and an amazing programme of concerts lined up for 2017, this can only help secure the Tropicana as one of Weston’s best live music and event spaces.”

Neville Staple. Neville Staple.

Early-bird tickets, priced £17.50-70, are available until March 4. Full-price tickets priced £20-75 will then go on sale.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.hazydaysfestival.com or www.buytickets.at/hazydaysfestival