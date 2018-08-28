Music group to welcome classical singers to North Somerset

Music will fill Clevedon Community Centre when a music group welcomes a host of classical performers.

The Clevedon Music Club will welcome the return of the distinguished Duo Karadys on October 16.

Carol Hubel-Allen on viola and pianist Paul Turner will open with Frank Bridge’s Allegro Appassionata before working their way through the likes of Schumann’s Fairy Tale Pictures, Brahms’ Sonata in F minor and the popular works of Frank Elgar.

The club will host the concert in the Teignmouth Room of Clevedon Community Centre, in Princes Road, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £9 on the door.