Roy Orbison’s music to be celebrated in Weston-super-Mare

Roy Orbison. Archant

A tribute to the American singer-songwriter Roy Orbison is set to take The Playhouse by storm as Barry Steele enters the stage.

He has performed all over the world and his tribute is said to be ‘uncanny’.

This show will take you on a journey of Orbison’s career, as his music from the 1960s to the 1980s is showcased in style.

It will have you on your feet re-living his original sound and also includes a host of songs from his time with British-American super group, The Traveling Wilburys, and some fantastic singers will join the party.

The band recorded two albums but Orbison died before the second was released. George Harrison, Bob Dylan and Tom Petty were all a part of this musical extravaganza and this is your chance to enjoy their music again.

Barry Steele And Friends: The Roy Orbison Story will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, on January 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £22, are available by calling 01934 645544, or from www.theplayhouse.co.uk