Alex Lipinski to support American band at Motion in Bristol

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 October 2018

Alex Lipinski and his full band will support The Brian Jonestown Massacre at a Motion in Bristol.



Weston singer-songwriter Alex Lipinski is supporting The Brian Jonestown Massacre at a Bristol gig on Sunday.

Alex will be joined by his full band at Motion, in Avon Street.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre is an American musical project and band – led by Anton Newcombe.

Anton recorded and produced Alex’s latest record ALEX after he saw the singer perform.

Alex said: “I’ve been playing shows across the country this year promoting the record and the response from the album has been great.

“I’ve played a number of UK festivals this summer and people seem to know the lyrics, which is cool.

“The gig with BJM will be great.

“It’ll be a packed house and we’ll be playing to a lot of people who may not have heard us before, so it’ll be a good introduction.”

Tickets, priced £19.25, are available online by visiting www.seetickets.com

